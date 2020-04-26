Missing your favourite mac and cheese? Make it at home with just 4 ingredients

Remember that feeling of that decadent mac and cheese melting in your mouth? Yes, we miss that feeling too! Remember that feeling of that decadent mac and cheese melting in your mouth? Yes, we miss that feeling too!

Remember those sunny days when we used to just dive into our favourite mac and cheese, relishing every bite of it. We know you are missing that feeling and so are we. But, what better time to don your chef’s hat and get on to cooking one of your favourite dishes. This recipe does not require an oven and the best part is you need just 4 ingredients! Check it out below.

Steps

1.5 Cups of milk

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour or maida

1.5 cups of cheddar cheese (shredded)

2 Cups of boiled elbow noodles or macaroni

For garnishing

Salt and pepper to taste

Parsley leaves (finely chopped)

Ingredients

*Begin by adding 1/2 cup of milk along with 3 tablespoons of flour to a bowl, mix it until it has turned into a smooth paste without any lumps.

*Pour the rest of the milk into a saucepan which is heating over low-medium heat and stir it constantly. When it gets hot (not boiling) add the thick paste you just made.

*While you are at it, keep stirring and reduce the heat to low for a good 4 minutes until it starts to thicken. Then, add the cup of shredded cheese and with a spatula keep stirring it.

*Keep stirring until it looks smooth and creamy, add the 2 cups of boiled elbow noodles and mix it thoroughly. Do so in a folding form so that all of the noodles are thoroughly covered with cheese.

*Add salt and pepper and finely chopped parsley. Allow it took cool slightly and there you go!

*Your mac and cheese sans the oven are ready!

