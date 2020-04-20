Here’s how you can make caramel pudding with just three ingredients

Also known as crème caramel, the dessert is common on dessert menus of European restaurants. (Photo: Getty) Also known as crème caramel, the dessert is common on dessert menus of European restaurants. (Photo: Getty)

Miss going to your favourite restaurant and enjoying a caramel pudding? Worry not, we have you covered. Also known as crème caramel, the dessert is commonly found on menus at European restaurants. If you too want to try making the same from the comfort of your home, all you need is just three ingredients (yes! you read that right). And you don’t even need an oven. Scroll down to know more.

READ| You must try this two-ingredient chocolate fudge recipe

Read| Masaba Gupta’s 3-step chocolate cake is to die for; check it out here

ALSO, READ | Bored at home? Learn how to bake a cake in a pan

Ingredients

*Milk

*3 tbsp – Sugar

*3 – Medium eggs

Steps

*In a pan, pour sugar and 2 tablespoons of water. Stir and cook on medium flame.

*Next, take a pan and grease it with oil till the sugar caramelises. Ensure that you do not burn the sugar. Turn it off when it turns golden brown and pour into the greased pan.

*Break eggs in a bowl and whisk while adding 1/3rd of sugar. Keep mixing until it dissolves. To this, add lukewarm milk while you are still stirring the mix.

READ|This two-ingredient chocolate cake tastes delicious, check it out here

*Now, take a strainer and add warm milk to the pan. Place it in a bigger pan and cover it with a cellophane sheet and put the lid on. Cook it for half an hour on medium heat.

*Use a toothpick to see if it is cooked or not. Once done, place it in the refrigerator for an hour.

*Now, de-mould and garnish it with toppings of your choice or simply cut a wobbly slice and enjoy!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd