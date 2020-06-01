Missing restaurant-style Cajun spiced potatoes? Here’s how you can make it at home

Homemade crispy Cajun potatoes. (Photo: Getty) Homemade crispy Cajun potatoes. (Photo: Getty)

We all love our fill of starters before we head to the main course. And let’s face it, we’re definitely missing hogging on appetisers at our favourite restaurants and making a meal of it, rounding it off with desserts. To satisfy those cravings, here’s the recipe of Cajun spiced potatoes, a well-known starter served with cajun spices and a decadent sauce, which can be easily prepared at home. Check out the recipe below.

Here’s how you can make chocolate mousse cake at home without an oven

All you need is just 3 ingredients to make mango ice-cream at home

Ingredients

5-6 – Medium-sized potatoes

4 tbsp – Plain mayonnaise

4 tbsp – Fresh cream

2-3 tbsp – Olive oil

3 tbsp – Water

1/2 tbsp – Oregano

1 tbsp – Chilli flakes

1/2 tbsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Salt

1 tsp – Vinegar

1 tsp – Sugar

1 tbsp – Tomato ketchup

1/4 tsp – White pepper powder

1/4 cup – Freshly chopped coriander

Steps

*In a pressure cooker, boil 5-6 medium-sized potatoes. Until they are soft, give it 3 whistles maximum.

*While the potatoes are boiling, take a bowl and add 4 tablespoons of mayonnaise, 1/2 tablespoon each of oregano and red chilli powder, 1/4 teaspoon white pepper powder, half teaspoon of salt, 1 tablespoon of chilli flakes and 1 tablespoon tomato ketchup.

*Mix it all together and add salt to taste, along with 3 tablespoons of water, two tablespoons of olive oil and 1 teaspoon each of vinegar and sugar. Lastly, add 4 tablespoons of fresh cream and chopped coriander.

*Give it a good mix and your cajun spiced sauce is ready. Now that the potatoes have boiled, peel them and apply a little pressure to make it flat.

*Shallow fry the potatoes until slightly golden brown. Pour the cajun spiced sauce all over it thoroughly and garnish it with chopped coriander.

It takes 10 minutes to make these choco-chip cookies; check out the recipe here

Will you try this recipe?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd