Enjoy mishti doi with this simple recipe

If you are someone who enjoys Bengali food, we are sure you would like mishti doi too. Very smooth in consistency, mishti doi makes it to the list of most popular Bengali sweet dishes. Made by cooking milk to a thick consistency and then adding jaggery to make it sweet, you won’t be able to get enough of this creamy delight. Take a look at this easy recipe to make this yummy dessert!

Ingredients

½ cup – Sugar

½ cup – Milk

1.5 litres – Milk (to be added later)

¾ cup – Sugar (to be added later)

4 tbsp – Water

1.5 cup – Hung curd

A clay pot of any size

A towel

Method

*Place a heavy-bottom pan on low-medium flame and pour ½ cup sugar and 4 tbsp water. Keep stirring until it comes to a boil. Cook further till it is caramelised and turns brown.

*Then add ½ cup milk to the same and keep mixing until there are no lumps and the mixture comes to a boil.

*Now, it is time to add 1.5 litres of milk. Mix it well and let it cook for 15 minutes. When you see the milk starts to thicken, add ¾ cup sugar.

*Keep stirring it for 10 minutes until you see the colour change to light brown. Turn off the heat and let it cool down.

*In a separate glass bowl, take 1.5 cups hung curd and whisk it. To this, add lukewarm milk and mix it well.

*Finally, transfer the mixture to a clay pot and cover it with a foil sheet. Then wrap the pot in a towel and place it inside a big vessel and put on the lid. Now place it on the stove on low flame for 2 hours.

*Take the pot out, unwrap it and your mishti doi is ready. Enjoy!

