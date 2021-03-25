‘It’s always Valentine’s Day for papa’, says Mira Kapoor as daughter Misha bakes a cake for Shahid

We all like to indulge in our favourite cakes and desserts. But it becomes even more special if it is prepared by our loved ones at home. Actor Shahid Kapoor recently enjoyed such a moment when his four-year-old daughter Misha baked him a chocolate cake.

Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the tempting cake.

Here’s what she wrote.

Looks incredible, isn’t it? (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Looks incredible, isn’t it? (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

“It’s always Valentine’s Day for Papa only because baby boy prefers Spider-Man over me (sic).” Mira also used the hashtag #MissyTheBaker.

Earlier too, Misha had baked a lovely treat.

We are not surprised by Misha’s culinary skills considering Mira also loves cooking and baking and often gives a peek of the same to her social media followers. In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Mira had revealed, “I cook for my family out of love, and these days it is more often than it used to be before. It’s just simple home food every day. Once in a while, we cook pizza with cheese. But I have started to enjoy cooking simple wholesome Indian food.”.

The Kapoor family not only shares pictures of foods but also special moments they share with each other.

Take a look at some of these family moments.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015. They welcomed their first child, Misha, on August 26, 2016. Three years later, on September 5, 2018, the couple welcomed their second baby, Zain.

If you are looking for some lovely chocolate recipes, we have you covered. Check these out.

