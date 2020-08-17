Like mirchi ka achaar? Try this five-ingredient, oil-free recipe

Try this easy pickle recipe. (Source: Juhi Parmar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try this easy pickle recipe. (Source: Juhi Parmar/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Pickles or achaars add that extra flavour to our food and are considered an important part of Indian meals. But preparing pickles is no easy feat. If you are looking for a delectable achaar recipe which can be made instantly, we are here to help you with the same. And if you are fond of chillies, you must try this this no-fuss recipe.

Here is actor Juhi Parmar sharing an instant recipe for green chilli pickle that can be made in a jiffy.

This is what she had to say: “Achaar has been a staple in the Indian meal as the tangy, spicy condiment is a must for us Indians. These days as part of my kitchen experiments, I’ve made the age-old green chilli pickle, but it’s instant, its healthy with no oil and its yummy. While I would love to take credit for this recipe, it’s actually my mom’s recipe and mirchi ka achaar has been a favourite for me and my sister. Why don’t you try this out and add just the right zest to your next meal!”

Ingredients

6-7 – Green chillies

Lemon juice

1 tsp – Turmeric powder

Salt

1 tsp – Asafoetida

Method

*Chop green chillies.

*Add salt, as per taste and mix.

*Then add turmeric and asafoetida. Squeeze lemon juice. Mix well.

*Transfer to an air-tight, dry container.

Pro tips

*Make it in small quantities because it is good to eat the pickle fresh. Consume and finish it within a week, and then make another batch.

*Store it in the refrigerator only.

When are you making it?

