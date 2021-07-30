Mirabai Chanu enjoys ‘ghar ka khana’ after two years; see pic

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu is enjoying the little pleasures of homecoming. The 26-year-old recently shared an Instagram picture of her enjoying comfort food at home.

Turns out, Chanu got to eat ‘ghar ka khana‘ after two years. “That smile when you finally eat ghar ka khana after 2 years,” she captioned the picture in which she is seen sitting with a plate of rice and other home-cooked delicacies.

Commenting on the post, netizens appreciated the weightlifter’s simplicity. “Simplicity is greatness,” a user commented.

Meanwhile, wrestler Ritu Phogat wrote, “I am also missing ghar ka khana.”

Chanu received a grand welcome when she reached home from Tokyo. Upon meeting her family, she wrote on Instagram, “This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I’m grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level.”

Following her victory, Chanu also shared in an interview how she craved pizza after being on strict diet for months. Pizza chain Domino’s later announced lifetime free pizza for her. She also shared a picture on Instagram of her enjoying the much-awaited treat.