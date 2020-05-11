Mira Kapoor whipped up some delicious pink pasta; here’s the recipe

Mira Kapoor whipped up some healthy pasta. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram) Mira Kapoor whipped up some healthy pasta. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram)

Mira Kapoor, like many other celebrities, has been experimenting with new dishes during the lockdown. This time, she whipped up pink primavera pasta, which she called “super healthy, incredibly delicious and a hit with kids” in an Instagram story.

Mira also posted pictures of the dish on the social media platform. Here’s a glimpse of it:

Pink primavera sauce is packed with vegetables, from broccoli, carrots to beetroots, and offers a good blend of a variety of flavours. Besides pasta, the sauce can also be used in vegetable burger or sandwich.

To make pink primavera pasta, Mira followed a recipe by dietitian Mary Ross on dailydoseofgreens.com. Take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients

3 – Medium red beetroot (peeled/scrubbed and chopped)

½ cup – Chopped yellow onion

1 – Carrot, chopped

½ cup – Raw cashews (or 2-3 tbsp coconut cream if nut free)

1 tsp – Onion powder

1 tsp – Garlic powder

½ tsp – Fennel seeds

1 tsp – Ginger puree

1 cup – Water

½ cup – Cooked chickpeas

3 tbsp – Tomato paste

¼ cup – Applesauce

1 tsp – Dried parsley

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Put the beets, onion, carrot, and cashews in a large pot. Add water, cover, and cook over medium heat until the beetoots are fork tender, roughly 20 minutes.

2. While the vegetables and cashews soften, measure out the onion powder, garlic powder, fennel seeds, and ginger puree into a tiny bowl and set aside.

3. In a blender, add the water, chickpeas, tomato paste, applesauce, parsley, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and coconut cream, if not using cashews. Blend the ingredients into a mixture.

4. When the veggies are fork tender, add the spice mixture to the pot and stir. Now pour the contents of the pot into the blender and blend on high until completely smooth. Add water to reach the desired consistency. Taste and add more salt if needed.

5. Serve over your pasta, as a spread, or as a dip.

