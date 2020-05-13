Tried chocolate cake with mangoes? Mira Kapoor just baked one

Mira Kapoor baked Nutella chocolate cake. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram) Mira Kapoor baked Nutella chocolate cake. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram)

After chocolate zucchini cake, Mira Kapoor whipped up another delicious cake with fresh ripe mangoes as topping.

Mira, who also recently made healthy pink pasta for her kids, put up a picture of an irresistible nutella chocolate cake that she made at home this time. Take a look:

While the doting mom did not share the recipe for the dessert, here is one such recipe for Nutella fudge cake by David Chilcott aka The One Pot Chef that you can try if you are craving it. And you just three ingredients for baking it.

Read| Try a cup of this coffee mug cake; here’s the recipe

Ingredients

4 – Eggs

1 1/2 cups – Nutella

1/2 cup – All purpose flour

Method

* Break the eggs in a bowl. To this, add Nutella. Use a beater to mix the ingredients for about two to three minutes.

* Once it is thoroughly mixed, add flour to the bowl and mix with a spoon.

* Grease the baking pan and line the base with non-stick baking paper.

* Pour the batter in the pan carefully.

* Bake the batter in an oven preheated at 190 degrees Celsius for about 35-40 minutes or until it is cooked all the way through.

* Allow the cake to cool for about 10 minutes. Put in on a plate and serve. You can also add some icing or use fruits like Mira did.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd