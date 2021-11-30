Mira Kapoor relishes ‘legendary masala bread’; can you guess the chef?

November 30, 2021 5:30:18 pm
There is nothing that matches the taste homecooked food. And Mira Kapoor agrees, too. Mira, who loves to share snippets from her daily life, recently gave a peek at a special dish prepared by her mother.
“Mom’s legendary masala bread”, she wrote, as she shared a picture of the dish prepared by her mother, Bela Rajput.
Also called sel or seyal bread, the dish is a Sindhi breakfast specialty, which Mira said that she loves.
Revealing details about her “favourite childhood dish”, she said, “It’s taken a far more Punjabi twist over the years, with lots of tomatoes and onions. My home food is nothing without tomatoes. We can have it with just about anything.”
Here’s a recipe from Hebbar’s Kitchen that you can use to recreate the recipe at home.
Ingredients
5 – Slice of bread (white/brown)
2 tsp – Butter
2 – Garlic cloves (finely chopped)
1 – Chilli (slit)
2 tbsp – Spring onion (finely chopped)
½ – Onion (finely chopped)
½ – Carrot (finely chopped)
2 tbsp – Cabbage (finely chopped)
2 tbsp – Capsicum (finely chopped)
2 – Tomatoes (finely chopped)
1 tsp – Pav bhaji masala
½ tsp – Salt
2 tbsp – Tomato sauce
Method
*In a large kadai, heat butter and sauté clove garlic, chilli, spring onion and onion.
*Further add vegetables, tomatoes and salt. Sauté well.
*Now add pav bhaji masala and salt. Sauté well.
*Add tomato sauce and mix well.
*Now add bread pieces and mix gently.
*Finally, add coriander leaves and serve bread masala with hot chai.
Recently, Anshuka Sharma also shared her mother’s special vegan paella, a rice-based dish which has its origins in Spain’s Valencia.
Would you try?
