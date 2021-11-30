Mira Kapoor relishes ‘legendary masala bread’; can you guess the chef?

There is nothing that matches the taste homecooked food. And Mira Kapoor agrees, too. Mira, who loves to share snippets from her daily life, recently gave a peek at a special dish prepared by her mother.

“Mom’s legendary masala bread”, she wrote, as she shared a picture of the dish prepared by her mother, Bela Rajput.

Mira Kapoor’s mother makes Masala Bread. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Mira Kapoor’s mother makes Masala Bread. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Also called sel or seyal bread, the dish is a Sindhi breakfast specialty, which Mira said that she loves.

Revealing details about her “favourite childhood dish”, she said, “It’s taken a far more Punjabi twist over the years, with lots of tomatoes and onions. My home food is nothing without tomatoes. We can have it with just about anything.”

Here’s a recipe from Hebbar’s Kitchen that you can use to recreate the recipe at home.

Ingredients

5 – Slice of bread (white/brown)

2 tsp – Butter

2 – Garlic cloves (finely chopped)

1 – Chilli (slit)

2 tbsp – Spring onion (finely chopped)

½ – Onion (finely chopped)

½ – Carrot (finely chopped)

2 tbsp – Cabbage (finely chopped)

2 tbsp – Capsicum (finely chopped)

2 – Tomatoes (finely chopped)

1 tsp – Pav bhaji masala

½ tsp – Salt

2 tbsp – Tomato sauce

Method

*In a large kadai, heat butter and sauté clove garlic, chilli, spring onion and onion.

*Further add vegetables, tomatoes and salt. Sauté well.

*Now add pav bhaji masala and salt. Sauté well.

*Add tomato sauce and mix well.

*Now add bread pieces and mix gently.

*Finally, add coriander leaves and serve bread masala with hot chai.

Recently, Anshuka Sharma also shared her mother’s special vegan paella, a rice-based dish which has its origins in Spain’s Valencia.

Anushka Sharma shared this dish on her social media. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Stories) Anushka Sharma shared this dish on her social media. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Stories)

Would you try?

