Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Mira Kapoor relishes ‘legendary masala bread’; can you guess the chef?

Also called sel or seyal bread, the dish is a Sindhi breakfast specialty

New Delhi |
November 30, 2021 5:30:18 pm
mira rajput kapoorMira loves her mother's legendary bread masala dish. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

There is nothing that matches the taste homecooked food. And Mira Kapoor agrees, too. Mira, who loves to share snippets from her daily life, recently gave a peek at a special dish prepared by her mother.

“Mom’s legendary masala bread”, she wrote, as she shared a picture of the dish prepared by her mother, Bela Rajput.

mira kapoor masala bread Mira Kapoor’s mother makes Masala Bread. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Also called sel or seyal bread, the dish is a Sindhi breakfast specialty, which Mira said that she loves.

Revealing details about her “favourite childhood dish”, she said, “It’s taken a far more Punjabi twist over the years, with lots of tomatoes and onions. My home food is nothing without tomatoes. We can have it with just about anything.”

Here’s a recipe from Hebbar’s Kitchen that you can use to recreate the recipe at home.

Ingredients

5 – Slice of bread (white/brown)
2 tsp – Butter
2 – Garlic cloves (finely chopped)
1 – Chilli (slit)
2 tbsp – Spring onion (finely chopped)
½ – Onion (finely chopped)
½ – Carrot (finely chopped)
2 tbsp – Cabbage (finely chopped)
2 tbsp – Capsicum (finely chopped)
2 – Tomatoes (finely chopped)
1 tsp – Pav bhaji masala
½ tsp – Salt
2 tbsp – Tomato sauce

Method

*In a large kadai, heat butter and sauté clove garlic, chilli, spring onion and onion.
*Further add vegetables, tomatoes and salt. Sauté well.
*Now add pav bhaji masala and salt. Sauté well.
*Add tomato sauce and mix well.
*Now add bread pieces and mix gently.
*Finally, add coriander leaves and serve bread masala with hot chai.

Recently, Anshuka Sharma also shared her mother’s special vegan paella, a rice-based dish which has its origins in Spain’s Valencia.

anushka sharma Anushka Sharma shared this dish on her social media. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Stories)

Would you try?

