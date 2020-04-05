Mira Rajput made a marble cake; check out the recipe

The actor posted a picture on Instagram telling about her rekindled love for baking. (Photo: Getty) The actor posted a picture on Instagram telling about her rekindled love for baking. (Photo: Getty)

The lockdown is making people go back to their long-lost hobbies like reading and baking. Mira Rajput seems to have turned to baking during her period of self-isolation. Recently, she uploaded a post on Instagram with the caption, “Back to baking after many years! Marble Cake on its way 🥮 #goodolclassic #lifeisbetterwithbutter”(sic)

She even posted a picture of the batter. It is believed that the marble cake originated in Germany in the 19th century, when marbling two different coloured batters was the norm. The cake is easy to make and is perfect to be served with the evening tea, or simply as a dessert! Scroll further down to find out how you can make one.

The marble cake originated in the 19th century in Germany. (Photo: Getty) The marble cake originated in the 19th century in Germany. (Photo: Getty)

Ingredients

Unsalted butter

Cocoa powder

All-purpose flour or maida

Milk

Vanilla essence

Eggs

Sugar

Steps to bake the cake

Take 3/4th cups of sugar, grind it until it becomes into a fine powder and keep it aside. Then take 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, stir it twice and keep it aside along with the sugar.

Next, grease a pan in which you have to bake with butter. In a bowl, take the cup of ground sugar and whisk it with half a cup of butter until the mixture is light and creamy. Add one egg at a time (you need to add two) every time you whisk the batter, eventually beating well after every egg you add.

Add half a cup of all-purpose flour to the butter and sugar mixture and beat it until it is all combined together. Add half a cup of milk while you are mixing it. Do this step twice until you have added the remaining flour and milk. Keep beating it until it becomes a thick paste. Add half a tablespoon of vanilla essence.

Now take a little portion of this batter and add two tablespoons of cocoa powder and then mix well. The pan you greased with butter, add the vanilla batter and then pour the chocolate batter on top of it. Using a clean knife, swirl everything so that it helps create a marble effect.

Using the stove-top method (check out the video above for better reference) to bake your cake for approximately half an hour, until you insert a knife at the centre and it comes out clean.

What new are you learning to cook this quarantine period?

