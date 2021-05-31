scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 31, 2021
Most read

Mira Kapoor cannot get enough of Gujarati thali prepared by ‘Supriya Ben’

The photograph suggested the elaborate thali was lovingly prepared by Supriya Pathak

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2021 7:10:24 pm
Mira Rajput Kapoor, Gujarati thali, Gujarati food, Supriya Pathak, shahid kapoor, indian express newsThe 26-year-old shared an image of a delectable Gujarati thali as her Instagram story. (Photo: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

It seems Mira Kapoor has got a few funny bones in her body. And she will not spare a joke, even if it comes at the expense of a family member.

The 26-year-old shared an image of a delectable Gujarati thali as her Instagram story. In the text, she hilariously wrote: “Not-a-Khichdi by Hansa” and “Saras Gujju Thali Supriya Ben” along with the tongue-out and heart emojis, supposedly making a reference to Supriya Pathak’s character ‘Hansa Parekh’ in the popular comedy show ‘Khichdi‘.

Mira Rajput Kapoor, Gujarati thali, Gujarati food, Supriya Pathak, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@mira.kapoor

Mira is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, whose father Pankaj Kapur is married to Supriya. While it makes theirs a quintessential modern family, the relationship shared between Mira and Supriya seems endearing and peppered with good humour.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The photograph suggested the elaborate thali was lovingly prepared by Supriya. In the picture, all the typical delicacies that are present in the Gujarati thali can be seen: from Gujarati khatti meethi dal to undhiyu (mixed vegetable with spinach paste), bhindi sambhariya, aloo rasila, steamed basmati rice, chapati, thepla and kachumber salad, along with a chutney.

In March this year, Mira had also posted a meme on her Instagram account — another one of Hansa Parekh’s popular dialogues, “Hello! How are! Khana kha ke jaana (Please stay for a meal)” — featuring herself and Shahid.

In the caption, she had written: “I’m definitely not the only one!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

NYC, architecture, Hudson River Public Park
Whimsical new NYC waterfront park floats over Hudson River

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 31: Latest News

Advertisement