Mira Kapoor cannot get enough of Gujarati thali prepared by ‘Supriya Ben’

It seems Mira Kapoor has got a few funny bones in her body. And she will not spare a joke, even if it comes at the expense of a family member.

The 26-year-old shared an image of a delectable Gujarati thali as her Instagram story. In the text, she hilariously wrote: “Not-a-Khichdi by Hansa” and “Saras Gujju Thali Supriya Ben” along with the tongue-out and heart emojis, supposedly making a reference to Supriya Pathak’s character ‘Hansa Parekh’ in the popular comedy show ‘Khichdi‘.

Mira is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, whose father Pankaj Kapur is married to Supriya. While it makes theirs a quintessential modern family, the relationship shared between Mira and Supriya seems endearing and peppered with good humour.

The photograph suggested the elaborate thali was lovingly prepared by Supriya. In the picture, all the typical delicacies that are present in the Gujarati thali can be seen: from Gujarati khatti meethi dal to undhiyu (mixed vegetable with spinach paste), bhindi sambhariya, aloo rasila, steamed basmati rice, chapati, thepla and kachumber salad, along with a chutney.

In March this year, Mira had also posted a meme on her Instagram account — another one of Hansa Parekh’s popular dialogues, “Hello! How are! Khana kha ke jaana (Please stay for a meal)” — featuring herself and Shahid.

In the caption, she had written: “I’m definitely not the only one!”

