Mira Kapoor says she relishes salads; these two recipes are her favourites

Mira kapoor loves eating salads. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram)

Mira Kapoor swears by healthy eating and her food choices have proved it time and again. A while ago, she revealed some of her favourite foods in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. Apart from this, she also loves her salads, the mother-of-two revealed recently.

Posting two back-to-back pictures of scrumptious salads, Mira wrote, “…once in a while I just dig into a bowl full of salad and relish it like a kid in a pizza place.”

The first picture is that of what Mira called “clean-out-the-fridge” Rainbow Salad. This is made with “fresh salad leaves, grated carrot, bell peppers, cucumber, plum, kiwi, walnuts and seeds, a basic vinaigrette topped with Aamras.” “Ofcourse you can add a grain to ground the salad but I like it crisp and fresh,” Mira further wrote.

The second picture is that of the classic caprese salad. This one is made with “baby mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, olives, my favourite greens- baby spinach, freshly plucked basil, homegrown micro red amaranth, salt, pepper and tomato cranberry.”

Mira also revealed that she usually prefers eating warming foods. “I usually eat warming foods that nourish the stomach, spleen and gut and keep all Doshas balanced. Largely Indian home-cooked meals that are inherently a balanced plate,” she mentioned.

Would you like to try this salad variations?

