‘Avoided them for 2 years’: How Mira Kapoor enjoys mangoes to ‘balance the heat’

Mira Kapoor, who prefers the Ayurvedic way of eating seasonal food, recently took to her social media to share a glimpse of eating mangoes with a twist. Describing it as “summer balance”, the mother-of-two expressed on her Instagram Stories, “I love mangoes, but since they are heaty, they always break me out. I avoided them for two years and just managed to have 2-3 in the entire season, especially when Safeda and Langda come around, since they are my favourites. I’ve started having them with two tadgolas and some coconut water to balance the heat, and I’d like to confirm, it’s working!”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Does it actually work?

From a clinical nutrition perspective, mangoes are nutrient-dense fruits rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, antioxidants, and natural sugars. However, some individuals may notice acne breakouts, bloating, or a feeling of “body heat” after consuming them in excess, especially during hot weather. “While the term heaty is not a scientific classification, these reactions can sometimes be linked to higher sugar intake, dehydration, or individual skin sensitivity,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.

According to Goyal, pairing mangoes with tadgola (ice apple) and coconut water makes sense nutritionally in summer. “Tadgola has high water content and provides a naturally cooling, hydrating effect, while coconut water helps replenish electrolytes like potassium and sodium lost through sweat. Together, they may support hydration and reduce the feeling of heaviness that some people experience after eating very sweet fruits,” said Goyal.

Mira Kapoor shared a glimpse (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Mira Kapoor shared a glimpse (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Another important factor is portion control. “Often, the issue is not the mango itself but overconsumption. Combining it with hydrating foods can naturally moderate quantity and improve satiety,” said Goyal.

However, it is important to understand that no food literally “cancels out heat” inside the body. “What these combinations really do is help maintain hydration, electrolyte balance, and digestive comfort, which may indirectly reduce symptoms associated with summer fatigue or skin flare-ups,” Goyal stressed.

What Mira Kapoor’s routine reflects is an example of blending traditional food wisdom with practical seasonal eating habits.

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“Summer nutrition is not about avoiding fruits like mangoes. It is about balancing them with hydration and moderation,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.