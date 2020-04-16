Mira Kapoor bakes a ‘yum’ chocolate cake but with a veggie

Mira Kapoor is trying new cake recipes. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Mira Kapoor is trying new cake recipes. (Source: mira.kapoor/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

After Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, who have been baking different kinds of cakes, Mira Kapoor gave us a sneak peek into yet another variety of the dessert that she whipped up during lockdown.

Mira recently baked a chocolate cake but with twist — she added zucchini to it. In an Instagram story, she posted a picture of the same. For those who are unsure about the combination of chocolate and zucchini, Mira wrote, “You seriously can’t taste the zucchini. Love this hack.” Take a look at the cake:

How to make chocolate zucchini cake

If you also want to try this, here’s the recipe you can follow, courtesy cookingwithalia.com.

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups – All purpose flour

1/4 cup – Unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 tsp – Baking soda

1/4 tsp – Baking powder

1/2 tsp – Salt

3/4 cups – White granulated sugar

2- Large eggs

1/2 cup – Vegetable oil

1 tsp – Vanilla extract

1 tsp – Ground ginger

1 – Large zucchini (300 grams)

1/2 cup- Chocolate chips

Method

1. Cut the tips of the zucchini and grate it.

2. In a large bowl, put the eggs and beat with sugar for a few minutes till it becomes white in colour and fluffy.

3. To this, add vegetable oil, vanilla extract and ginger and beat for about a minute.

4. Put the flour and unsweetened cocoa powder in a sifter and mix and sift over the egg mixture. Add salt, baking powder and baking soda to the mixture. Mix the ingredients well.

5. Now add the chocolate chunks and grated zucchini to the batter. Mix properly.

6. For baking the cake, butter the pan. Place parchment paper on it and butter it . Now pour the batter in the pan.

7. Bake the cake in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for about 50 minutes. If the cake still feels moist after this, you need to bake it for a few more minutes.

8. Remove the cake from the pan and serve it warm or cold.

