Mira Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor enjoy ‘gajar ka halwa’; here’s a recipe you can try

Winters, in many homes, is synonymous with sweet delicacies like gajar ka halwa. Have it fresh or a day later, the flavoursome halwa is always a treat for the taste buds. So how can our favourite (read: foodie) celebrities stay away from such a winter-warmth-inducing speciality? As such, we came across Mira Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor enjoying some homemade gajar ka halwa this season!

Take a look at these pictures for proof!

Mira Kapoor enjoyed some homemade gajar ka halwa (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Mira Kapoor enjoyed some homemade gajar ka halwa (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Mira captioned the drool-worthy dish post, “Winter means gajar ka halwa”, while Anshula wrote, “Nothing else compares to #NirmalKapoor’s gajar ka halwa. #Dadiknowsbest”.

Anshula Kapoor posted about grandmother’s Gajar Ka Halwa (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Anshula Kapoor posted about grandmother’s Gajar Ka Halwa (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Now, are you also craving some homemade gajar ka halwa? If you also love this delicious mix of fresh grated carrot, sugar, ghee, khoya, and nuts, we have a finger-licking recipe from Chef Kunal Kapur, who also shared a trick to peel carrots properly.

How to peel carrots correctly?

Kunal demonstrated the way to peel carrots correctly in a YouTube video.

Take a carrot and place it flat on the chopping board. Remove its upper skin gently with the help of a vegetable peeler. Move the peeler against the top of the carrot where it’s thicker. Flip it and peel the carrot to get rid of the covering in the upper part. Next, move the peeler around the tip gently. Finally, remove the tip of the carrot. Before chopping, you can also dip the peeled carrots in water, said Kunal.

Now, make use of your skills and cook some ghee-laden halwa — the go-to winter sweet dish.

Here’s how to make gajar ka halwa, courtesy Kunal.

Ingredients

¾ cup – Sugar

½ cup – Milk

4 cups – Carrots, grated (thick)

1 tbsp – Pista, chopped

1 tbsp – Cashew nuts, chopped

1 tbsp – Desi Ghee

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

1 tbsp – Almonds, chopped

½ cup – Khoya, grated

Method

*Add grated carrots to a pan.

*Heat the pan and cook on medium hot till the carrots start sweating.

*Now add sugar and cook till all the moisture has evaporated.

*Add desi ghee and stir.

*Pour milk, sprinkle cardamom powder, pista, almonds, and cashew nuts.

*Mix and add khoya; turn off the heat.

*Stir so that khoya mixes nicely with the carrots.

*Serve hot.

