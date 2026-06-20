Mint water in golgappas may be a breeding ground for E coli: Here are simple ways to reduce risk

Street-side golgappas may be one of India’s favourite snacks, but the mint chutney and flavoured water served alongside them can become a serious health risk during summer. Recently, Dr Pankti Bhatt Shah highlighted this concern in a video on social media, warning viewers about the hygiene risks linked to street-side chutneys and mint water. In her Instagram post, she said, “In summer, it can become a bacterial breeding ground much faster than most people realize.”

According to Dr Manish Dodmani, Consultant – Gastroenterology, KIMS Hospitals Thane, the combination of raw ingredients, heat, moisture, and prolonged exposure makes mint chutney particularly vulnerable to bacterial contamination.

Why is mint chutney risky in summer

Dr Dodmani says mint chutney is made with raw ingredients such as mint, coriander, green chillies, onions, and water. “These ingredients can carry bacteria if they are not cleaned properly,” he says.

Unlike cooked food, the chutney is usually served raw and remains exposed for hours. “During summer, these chutneys are often left uncovered at outdoor stalls in temperatures exceeding 30°C. Heat, moisture, and repeated contact with hands, spoons, and contaminated water create an ideal environment for bacterial growth,” he says.

The risk increases because the chutney is not reheated before consumption. “Any bacteria present can directly enter the digestive system,” Dr Dodmani adds. According to him, bacteria such as Escherichia coli grow extremely quickly in warm environments.

“Bacteria like E coli thrive in what doctors call the ‘danger zone’ — temperatures roughly between 5°C and 60°C. Summer temperatures fall perfectly within this range,” he explains.

Once contamination occurs through water, vegetables, or poor handling, bacterial multiplication can become rapid. “Under ideal conditions, some strains can double in less than 30 minutes,” says Dr Dodmani.

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“The risk becomes even higher when the same container remains exposed to dust, flies, and unwashed utensils throughout the day,” he adds.

Golgappas (Photo: Magnific) Golgappas (Photo: Magnific)

What are the health risks linked to contaminated chutneys?

Most people associate symptoms with ordinary “food poisoning,” but gastroenterologists warn that the consequences can sometimes become severe. “The most common health problems include diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, bloating, and fever,” says Dr Dodmani.

In extreme heat, fluid loss from persistent diarrhoea or vomiting can quickly lead to dehydration. “Severe dehydration can lower blood pressure and place stress on the kidneys,” he explains.

Certain groups face greater risks than others. “Children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and people with weaker immunity are more vulnerable to serious complications,” Dr Dodmani says.

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He also warns that some strains of E coli can become dangerous if left untreated. “In certain cases, the infection may lead to bloody diarrhoea and kidney-related complications,” he notes.

Can you tell if chutney is contaminated?

One of the biggest concerns, according to Dr Dodmani, is that contamination is often invisible. “A chutney may look fresh and smell completely normal while still containing harmful bacteria,” he explains.

However, there are some warning signs consumers should watch for:

Chutneys left uncovered for long periods

Containers exposed directly to sunlight

Sour smell or watery separation

Flies hovering around the stall

Repeated dipping of hands or unwashed utensils into the same container

“As a general rule, freshly prepared chutneys are safer than those sitting out all day,” Dr Dodmani advises.

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What are the simple ways to reduce the risk?

Dr Dodmani recommends:

Choosing stalls that maintain visible hygiene

Avoiding chutneys kept exposed for long hours

Washing hands before eating

Preferring freshly prepared food whenever possible

Staying hydrated to reduce the impact of minor infections

“In summer, even small hygiene lapses can significantly raise the risk of gastrointestinal infections,” he says.