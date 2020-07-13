Savour spicy mini uttapams for breakfast today (recipe inside)

Relish a good time with this easy recipe. (Source: Meghna’s Food Magic/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Relish a good time with this easy recipe. (Source: Meghna’s Food Magic/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

There is nothing like beginning the week with something different and delicious. So are you up for some experimenting today? If you have uttapam batter at home, here is a simple, mini version of the savoury pancakes that you could enjoy for breakfast. The recipe is also kid-friendly, and you can even give it a healthy twist by adding a lot of vegetables.

Meghna Kamdar from the Meghna’s Food Magic fame recently shared the recipe for Mini Masala Uttapam. Check it out below:

This is what she had to say: “Made from ready uttapam batter, takes few minutes to make this. Best for tiffin, breakfast and actually any time of the day”.

Mini Masala Uttapams

Ingredients

Uttapam batter

Salt

Sambar masala

Shredded carrot

Finely chopped tomatoes

Finely chopped onion

Coriander leaves

Method

*Take uttapam batter. Add little salt.

*Heat up a non-stick pan.

*Take a spoonful of the batter and spread it on the pan in a circular shape.

*Now increase the flame so that it starts cooking.

*Add shredded carrots, finely chopped tomatoes, finely chopped onions and coriander leaves.

*Drizzle oil on sides.

*Sprinkle sambar masala and a pinch of salt.

*Keep pressing the veggies gently inside of uttapam.

*Little holes developing on the uttapam are a sign that they have cooked well.

*As the bottom gets golden yellow, flip the mini uttapam and cook on the other side.

*Once ready, serve with coconut chutney and enjoy.

Would you try it today?

