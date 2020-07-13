Savour spicy mini uttapams for breakfast today (recipe inside)

There is nothing like beginning the week with something different and delicious. So are you up for some experimenting today? If you have uttapam batter at home, here is a simple, mini version of the savoury pancakes that you could enjoy for breakfast. The recipe is also kid-friendly, and you can even give it a healthy twist by adding a lot of vegetables.
Meghna Kamdar from the Meghna’s Food Magic fame recently shared the recipe for Mini Masala Uttapam. Check it out below:
Mini Masala Uttapam – super quick recipe for breakfast and tiffin Made from ready uttapam batter, takes few minutes to make this. Best for tiffin, breakfast and actually any time of the day. Ingredients Ready Uttapam Batter Salt Sambhar Masala Shredded carrot Finely chopped tomatoes Finely chopped onion coriander leaves Method: Take Ready Uttapam Batter – you will get it easily in market Add little salt Use non-stick pan , heat it up Make small roundals of uttapam on the pan by taking 1 -1 tbs of batter Now increase the flame to fast so that it starts cooking Add shredded carrot, finely chopped tomatoes, finely chopped onion & coriander leaves Now drizzle oil on sides Sprinkle Sambhar Masala Sprinkle a pinch of salt Keep pressing the veggies gently inside of uttapam As you see little holes develop on the uttapam, that's the sign of uttapam having been cooked well As the bottom gets golden yellow from bottom, flip the mini uttapams and cook on the other side Once ready, take uttapam off the pan and serve with coconut chutney Love M
This is what she had to say: “Made from ready uttapam batter, takes few minutes to make this. Best for tiffin, breakfast and actually any time of the day”.
Mini Masala Uttapams
Ingredients
Uttapam batter
Salt
Sambar masala
Shredded carrot
Finely chopped tomatoes
Finely chopped onion
Coriander leaves
Method
*Take uttapam batter. Add little salt.
*Heat up a non-stick pan.
*Take a spoonful of the batter and spread it on the pan in a circular shape.
*Now increase the flame so that it starts cooking.
*Add shredded carrots, finely chopped tomatoes, finely chopped onions and coriander leaves.
*Drizzle oil on sides.
*Sprinkle sambar masala and a pinch of salt.
*Keep pressing the veggies gently inside of uttapam.
*Little holes developing on the uttapam are a sign that they have cooked well.
*As the bottom gets golden yellow, flip the mini uttapam and cook on the other side.
*Once ready, serve with coconut chutney and enjoy.
Would you try it today?
