‘Been getting hugs from friends for making this’: Mini Mathur shares Egyptian tea recipe

We admit that we just can’t do without our daily cup (well, two) of hot steaming tea, especially in winters. Tea acts not just as a stress buster but also provides us with numerous health benefits. But, have you ever experimented with the many different varieties of tea other than your regular cuppa?

While we are all aware of the common types, there’s also an interesting variation — Egyptian mint tea that you must try. Actor and TV host Mini Mathur recently shared its recipe that she learnt during her travel to Egypt.

“Egyptians (just like me) take their tea rituals very seriously…been getting hugs from friends for making this ever since I got back,” she wrote as she shared the recipe.

Check out the recipe for Egyptian mint tea here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mini Mathur (@minimathur)

Ingredients:

*Fresh mint leaves

*Longleaf tea

*Sugar (optional)

ALSO READ | Should you replace butter with ghee while baking?

Method:

Boil water. Add fresh fragrant mint leaves with stems. Boil together for exactly 30 seconds. Switch the gas off. Don’t cook the concoction. Add ½ tsp long leaf tea. Let it brew with a lid. Strain and pour into a teapot. Add a sprig of fresh mint in each cup when you serve.

“The colour should be a delicious light amber and not dark,” Mathur said.

She added that “sugar is strictly optional”.

Will you give it a try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!