How about mini doughnuts for dessert tonight?

Do you like doughnuts? (Photo: Pixabay)

We have been in quarantine for over 6 months now and thoroughly miss our favourite desserts. And we guess its the same at your end too. Which is exactly why we are here to share a simple recipe that is sure to add some cheer to your day. So without further ado, scroll down and check out the doughnut recipe and enjoy these fluffy delights!

READ | Dessert recipe: This no-bake vegan cake requires just 3 ingredients

Ingredients

140 g – Self-rising flour

140 g – Plain yoghurt or curd

Butter

Oil for frying

READ| Enjoy your favourite carrot cake with this 1-minute mug recipe

Steps

In a medium-sized glass bowl, add self-rising flour, plain yoghurt and mix using a spatula.

Transfer the mixture to a flat surface and knead into a dough. Once done, spread the cellophane sheet and brush it with butter/oil.

Now wrap the dough with the sheet and keep it aside for 10 minutes.

Next, dust some flour and lay the dough flat using a rolling pin. Take a steel glass or doughnut cutter and cut dough into circular shapes. Then make a hole in the middle to imitate the design of a doughnut.

Finally, take a deep pan with oil and fry the doughnuts. Allow them to cool down, dip them in chocolate ganache (check recipe here) or enjoy it with maple syrup.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd