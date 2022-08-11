Mindy Kaling savours ‘dreamy dosas’ at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant

Mindy Kaling joined the long list of celebrities who have visited actor Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant, Sona, to relish Indian delicacies.

Mindy went to the New York restaurant with her writer friend Akshara, where the duo tried “dosas, kofta korma, chaat, and so much more.” Mindy gave a glimpse of her meal on Instagram where she posted a picture and even tagged the Don actor. “Love you,” she wrote.

Mindy Kaling at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant in New York. (Photo: Instagram) Mindy Kaling at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant in New York. (Photo: Instagram)

This is, however, not the first time the Never Have I Ever actor has expressed her love for food. A quick scroll through her Instagram is enough to prove the same. Mindy’s liking for Indian food is no secret and so is her love for South Indian cuisine.

Apart from eating, Mindy also loves to cook. As such, she recently replicated a spaghetti recipe she saw on an American TV show, The Bear. Mindy seemed to really like the taste of spaghetti and wrote “Immersing myself in the Chicago food scene, courtesy of The Bear. Thank you, Chef,” on her Instagram account.

Many celebrities — from both Hollywood and Bollywood — have visited Sona, which was launched in 2021; some of whom include Priyanka’s sister-in-law Sophie Turner, Kal Penn, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Vishal Bhardwaj, and even Anupam Kher.

