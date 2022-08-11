scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Mindy Kaling savours ‘dreamy dosas’ at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant

Many celebrities including Sophie Turner, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Anupam Kher have visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant, Sona

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 2:30:47 pm
MindyMindy Kaling is a self declared foodie. (Photo: Instagram)

Mindy Kaling joined the long list of celebrities who have visited actor Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant, Sona, to relish Indian delicacies. 

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Mindy went to the New York restaurant with her writer friend Akshara, where the duo tried “dosas, kofta korma, chaat, and so much more.” Mindy gave a glimpse of her meal on Instagram where she posted a picture and even tagged the Don actor. “Love you,” she wrote.

Also Read |Follow this celeb-approved guide to eating healthy ahead of the festive season
Mindy Mindy Kaling at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant in New York. (Photo: Instagram)

This is, however, not the first time the Never Have I Ever actor has expressed her love for food. A quick scroll through her Instagram is enough to prove the same. Mindy’s liking for Indian food is no secret and so is her love for South Indian cuisine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Apart from eating, Mindy also loves to cook. As such, she recently replicated a spaghetti recipe she saw on an American TV show, The Bear. Mindy seemed to really like the taste of spaghetti and wrote “Immersing myself in the Chicago food scene, courtesy of The Bear. Thank you, Chef,” on her Instagram account.

Also Read |Neetu Kapoor swears by this simple oats recipe

Many celebrities — from both Hollywood and Bollywood — have visited Sona, which was launched in 2021; some of whom include Priyanka’s sister-in-law Sophie Turner, Kal Penn, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Vishal Bhardwaj, and even Anupam Kher.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 02:30:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened
Explained

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
iQOO 9T review: The new under-Rs 50,000 champ

iQOO 9T review: The new under-Rs 50,000 champ

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

RAKHI OUTFITS
Unsure about what to wear this Raksha Bandhan? We’ve got you covered, sisters
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement