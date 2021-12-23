Mindy Kaling shares her ‘cheaty version’ of a super healthy green smoothie

December 23, 2021 8:00:08 pm
The holiday season ushers in celebrations with family, exciting decorations, party planning, and of course, food and drinks. And like every special occasion, food is at the center of holiday celebrations.
So, what do you do to keep your weight loss journey, gut health, and skin health in check when having your favourite foods during the holidays?
Mindy Kaling prefers a simple, healthy green smoothie that she says is “the only thing keeping me alive in these holiday sweets days!!”, as per her latest Instagram post.
Unlike green juices, green smoothies retain the fiber content from veggies and fruits which is essential for health. They’re an easy way to pack in your day’s requirement of vitamins and minerals. And Mindy’s green smoothie is sugar and dairy free, which makes it all the more healthy. Let’s check out the recipe.
View this post on Instagram
GREEN SMOOTHIE
Ingredients
*One big lemon
*One medium-sized apple
*Romaine
*Celery
*Spinach
*Coconut water
*One banana
*Frozen pineapples cubes
Method
- Wash and chop all the ingredients.
- Put them all in a blender.
- Add some coconut water, and blend.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-