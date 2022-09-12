scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Mindy Kaling makes one of the ‘easiest Indian recipes’ in her kitchen; check it out

The actor prepared it in under 20 minutes, stating that she used some ready-made ingredients: "I am doing it the super cheat-y way."

Mindy Kaling, Mindy Kaling news, Mindy Kaling cooking, Mindy Kaling recipes, Mindy Kaling chana masala recipe, Mindy Kaling Indian food, indian express newsMindy Kaling prepared a lip-smacking north Indian dish! (Photo: Instagram/@mindykaling)

Mindy Kaling stays close to her Indian roots through her work and social media posts, ensuring that there is representation and a global appeal when it comes to Indian culture, a large part of which revolves around food.

The actor, author and director-producer took to Instagram recently to share a recipe of chana masala, a staple Indian dish consumed mostly in the northern part of the country, with either rice or with chapati; one can eat it as a solo dish, too.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The co-creator of the Netflix series ‘Never Have I Ever, however, prepared it in under 20 minutes, stating that she used some ready-made ingredients, including boiled and canned chana (chickpea), instead of soaking and boiling them separately.

ALSO READ |Mindy Kaling savours ‘dreamy dosas’ at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant

“It is one of the easiest Indian recipes you can make,” the Office actor said in her video, as she proceeded to demonstrate the ingredients and the method. “I am doing it the super cheat-y way,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Mindy first chopped some coriander/cilantro and then added it to a mortar and pestle, along with a little bit of garlic and ginger to crush and grind them.

Next, she added a little bit of oil to a vessel and on it, she sprinkled some cumin/jeera powder and some chopped onions. Then, the actor added some salt to enhance the taste and joked that she wanted to eat the onions — instead of waiting to finish the entire recipe — because it “smelled so good”.

ALSO READ |Try Mindy Kaling’s special recipe of her ‘favourite’ Bengali egg curry today

After stirring the ingredients on medium-low flame for a while, Mindy added the crushed coriander and ginger-garlic paste to the vessel. Then, she added some chilli powder, turmeric powder and some pepper.

Advertisement

In case you want the consistency to be thick but also runny — as opposed to dry — you can add some oil or water.

Mindy finally added the chickpeas and some tomato puree, completing the recipe with just a dash of coconut sugar. She stirred on high flame until it came to a boil, stating that you can add some water at this point. She squeezed some lemon to bring in the zest to the Indian dish.

Would you like to try?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 11:30:20 am
Next Story

In bizarre experiment, street vendor makes Maggi by adding raspberry ice cream dolly. Watch

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

‘No interviews for non-minority students,’ Delhi HC tells St Stephens
Delhi Live

‘No interviews for non-minority students,’ Delhi HC tells St Stephens

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

‘No such raid done,’ says Ahmedabad Police after AAP claims Gujarat HQ raided

‘No such raid done,’ says Ahmedabad Police after AAP claims Gujarat HQ raided

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Asia Cup Final

Last ball six helped us with the momentum, says Bhanuka Rajapaksa

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'
Cyrus Mistry car crash

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?
Opinion

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Celebs join hands with Mumbaikars in beach clean-up drive post Ganpati visarjan
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement