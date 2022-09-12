Mindy Kaling makes one of the ‘easiest Indian recipes’ in her kitchen; check it out

Mindy Kaling stays close to her Indian roots through her work and social media posts, ensuring that there is representation and a global appeal when it comes to Indian culture, a large part of which revolves around food.

The actor, author and director-producer took to Instagram recently to share a recipe of chana masala, a staple Indian dish consumed mostly in the northern part of the country, with either rice or with chapati; one can eat it as a solo dish, too.

The co-creator of the Netflix series ‘Never Have I Ever‘, however, prepared it in under 20 minutes, stating that she used some ready-made ingredients, including boiled and canned chana (chickpea), instead of soaking and boiling them separately.

“It is one of the easiest Indian recipes you can make,” the Office actor said in her video, as she proceeded to demonstrate the ingredients and the method. “I am doing it the super cheat-y way,” she said.

Mindy first chopped some coriander/cilantro and then added it to a mortar and pestle, along with a little bit of garlic and ginger to crush and grind them.

Next, she added a little bit of oil to a vessel and on it, she sprinkled some cumin/jeera powder and some chopped onions. Then, the actor added some salt to enhance the taste and joked that she wanted to eat the onions — instead of waiting to finish the entire recipe — because it “smelled so good”.

After stirring the ingredients on medium-low flame for a while, Mindy added the crushed coriander and ginger-garlic paste to the vessel. Then, she added some chilli powder, turmeric powder and some pepper.

In case you want the consistency to be thick but also runny — as opposed to dry — you can add some oil or water.

Mindy finally added the chickpeas and some tomato puree, completing the recipe with just a dash of coconut sugar. She stirred on high flame until it came to a boil, stating that you can add some water at this point. She squeezed some lemon to bring in the zest to the Indian dish.

Would you like to try?

