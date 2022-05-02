Try Mindy Kaling’s special recipe of her ‘favourite’ Bengali egg curry today

Actor, producer, and comedian Mindy Kaling never forgets to celebrate her roots. From acing stunning Indian ensembles to partaking in cultural activities, Mindy continues to give a nod to her heritage in one way or another. As such, the Never Have I Ever star recently took to Instagram to share a quick and easy recipe for a famous Indian dish.

Wondering what is it? It’s the Bengali egg curry! “Yo that Easter Bunny left hella hard-boiled eggs in this house. Are you into very easy, very delicious Indian recipes you can’t find on menus at restaurants? Try my take on Bengali egg curry, one of my favourites from growing up,” Mindy captioned the post.

She said that “it is one of my favourite dishes and you don’t see it on a lot of menus. It’s really easy to make”.

Try this simple and delicious today!

Ingredients

*Olive oil

*Hard-boiled eggs

*Chopped potatoes

*Ginger

*Garlic

*Tomatoes

*Bay leaves

*Chopped onions

*Crushed cardamom

*Chopped chillies

*Salt

*Turmeric powder

*Coriander powder

*Black pepper powder

*Cumin powder

*Red chilli powder

Method

Put 4 tbsp of olive oil into a pan. Peel the hard-boiled eggs and marinate them in salt, turmeric powder and black pepper powder. Fry the marinated eggs in olive oil. Add the chopped potatoes to the pan and fry them with the eggs. Add some more turmeric, chilli powder and salt to the mixture to enhance the taste. Add the chopped tomatoes, ginger and garlic to a blender and make a smooth puree with a little amount of water. After taking out the fried potatoes and eggs from the pan, add some bay leaves, onions and crushed cardamom to the same oil. Fry them together. To the mixture, add the prepared tomato puree along with some chopped chillies, cumin, coriander powder, salt and red chilli powder. Simmer the mixture for 10 minutes and then, add the fried potatoes and eggs. Garnish it with coriander leaves and enjoy!

Mindy shared that you can enjoy this delicious Indian recipe with roti, naan, rice or even a little toasted sourdough.

