Eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring. Try Millet Kebabs

How often do we look back on those unplanned invites or casual tea-breaks that create the perfect recipe for happiness? Recently, during my workshop on healthy salads and mocktails, among the highlights was the arrival of Mrs Oberoi, in her seventies, who entered looking as elegant as ever, and full of smiles. On the second and last day of the workshop, she invited the entire group home for a healthy brunch. During our metro ride to her place, little had we expected that the wholesome sumptuous millet brunch she hosted so lovingly would turn out to be among our most memorable.

This recipe for Millet Kebabs is inspired from her beautifully curated menu, with a little play on flavours and herbs.

I have cracked the recipe to ditch potatoes and bread crumbs or, in fact, anything that defines kebabs as an unhealthy starter.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe. It is super easy and convenience is guaranteed with great taste.

Ingredients

Makes 24 Kebabs

2 cups – Steamed Foxtail Millet (Kangni)

1 cup – Blanched Split Bengal Gram (Chana Dal)

1 cup – Barley Sattu (Jo Sattu)

1-2 – Steamed, peeled and mashed Raw Banana

1/2 cup – Capsicum (finely chopped)

1/2 cup – Tomatoes (finely chopped)

2tbsp – Ginger Garlic (finely chopped)

2tbsp – Curry leaves (finely chopped)

2tbsp – Finely chopped Mint leaves

1tsp – Red Chilli Powder

1tsp – Raw Mango Powder

1/2tsp – Garam Masala

1tbsp– Dried rose petals

2tbsp – Cow Ghee (some more for brushing the baking tray)

4tbsp – Pre-roasted Sesame seeds

Rock salt to taste

Method:

*Thoroughly wash and soak one cup of Foxtail Millet (Kangni) for three to four hours. Steam it with some salt. Keep it aside.

*Separately pre-roast Barley Sattu and keep it aside. Please note barley is the only millet that has gluten. You can always replace it with any other pre-roasted millet flour.

*Now mix all the ingredients with steamed millet and knead it all to a coarse dough kind of consistency.

*Gently grease your hands with some ghee and start forming flattened balls.

*Coat them with pre-roasted sesame seeds.

*Brush the baking tray with a few drops of cow ghee and start spreading the kebabs one by one.

*Grill them with frequent checks and flipping for 12-15 minutes at 200C in a preheated Oven.

*Check for the crispiness and serve it with any of your favourite dips.

Health benefits of Foxtail Millet, Barley Sattu, Bengal Gram and Sesame seeds

*Foxtail millet is among the oldest of all cultivated millets. It is good for the heart, fights diabetes, prevents cancer and lowers blood cholesterol. It is also gluten-free, high in antioxidants and calcium content, helps in weight loss and is anti-ageing.

*Barley Sattu is rich in vitamin B, potassium, selenium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, antioxidants and fiber. It is popular in Ayurveda for its cooling effects on the body and it has a very low glycemic index, making it perfect for weight-loss regimes.

*Chana Dal is high in fibre, helps to lower cholesterol, has a low glycemic index and is a great source of calcium and protein.

*Known for their anti-cancer and antioxidative properties, Sesame seeds are a rich source of natural oils, lignans, protein, dietary fibre, besides vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, B-vitamins and vitamin E.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.