Millet Spiced Baby Potatoes Chaat: Good for your heart and tastebuds

“The purpose of life is to be happy” ~Dalai Lama

As we move into another decade, there is freshness in the air and the energy seems to be changing for the better. More than resolutions, this new year, social media has been buzzing about the analysis of last year and the decade as a whole. No matter how influential or brutal the past has been, we are all a little more evolved and aware than before. We are clear about our choices and the sole purpose of life, which is nothing but to be happy.

Everyone has their own beautiful ways to bring that cheer. I try to bring in this HQ (Happiness Quotient) through my recipes. Especially for those who have been strictly disciplined about their food intake. This recipe is a small attempt to bring in a little joy for all potato and chaat lovers who have been restricted to gorge on their favourite street food due to certain health conditions.

Also please note that this recipe is inspired from the famous street food of Aligarh (UP) called ‘Baroolas’. The traditional recipe calls for marination of boiled baby potatoes with gram flour and spices. Traditionally, the marinated baby potatoes are deep fried twice and then served with tangy coriander chutney.

Looking at the amazing health benefits of baby potatoes, I decided to bake them rather than frying. Also adding Sorghum Millet and Barnyard Millet flour instead of plain gram flour, not just elevated the nutritional value but also enhanced its taste.

I tried this innovation on the first day of new year at my parents’ house in Aligarh. I am glad that my father who is a diabetic, loved this recipe and was happy about the little changes that I did. It was his favourite food without any guilt.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe of Millet Spiced and Baked Baby Potatoes and try it to bring in a little more happiness for your loved ones.

Millet Spiced Baked Baby Potatoes

Ingredients (serves 4)

300g – Baby potatoes

3 tbsp – Sorghum millet flour (jowar ka aata)

1 tbsp – Barnyard millet flour (samak ka aata)

Rock salt to taste

1 tsp – Kashmiri red chilli powder

½ tsp – Asafoetida (heeng)

2 tsp – Cold pressed mustard oil

1 tsp – Chat masala

A few drops of water to mix

Method

1. Thoroughly wash and steam baby potatoes.

2. With skin on, sprinkle all the ingredients (except for chaat masala) and marinate them.

3. Use your fingers to mix and coat the millet flours layer nicely onto the baby potatoes.

4. Preheat your oven at 180 C for 10 minutes.

5. Spread them on the baking tray and bake for 10-15 minutes.

6. For even roasting from all sides, keep flipping them.

7. In the end, turn the settings to grill mode and let these beauties gets crispier and settle nicely.

8. Serve hot and sprinkle some chaat masala if you wish so.

9. Club it with homemade Coriander Mint chutney.

Health benefits of sorghum millet, barnyard millet and baby potatoes

Sorghum Millet (jowar) is a powerhouse of essential vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. It is loaded with good amounts of calcium, copper, zinc, phosphorous, potassium and cell-building B vitamins. The presence of these essential nutrients help keep the body healthy and keep all the ailments at bay.

Barnyard Millet: Nutritionally, barnyard millet is a superior grain with good amounts of macronutrients and dietary fibre. This tiny wonder grain is a good source of B-complex vitamins, is good for elders too especially diabetic patients.

Baby Potato’s fibre, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6 content, coupled with its lack of cholesterol, all support heart health. With skin on, these baby potatoes contain significant amounts of fibre. Fibre helps lower the total amount of cholesterol in the blood, thereby decreasing the risk of heart disease.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.

