Ever tried millet rotis with fresh moringa leaves? Here’s a recipe

If you are inclined towards eating healthy, moringa can never go wrong. Different cultures in the country have embraced moringa in all its forms — be it fruits, seeds, leaves, buds or flowers. Know that where there is moringa, there is good health. When I wrote about moringa flower curry last time, I received many queries about the step-by-step recipe of each dish that I plated.

I have been sharing many hacks on rolling a perfect millet roti and paratha, and you can check them here. In addition to that, keep in mind that the more you practise, the better your millet journey gets, and you can even improvise recipes.

Here is a step-by-step recipe of millet roti with fresh moringa leaves. You can improvise with any seasonal greens or even steamed summer veggies like bottle gourd, ash gourd, pumpkin, etc.

Millet roti (Indian flatbread) with fresh moringa leaves

Ingredients (makes 6-8 rotis)

· 1 cup freshly milled millet flour (I have used finger millet here)

· 1 cup finely chopped fresh moringa leaves

· 1 tsp grated ginger

· 1 medium green chilli (finely chopped)

· A pinch of asafoetida (heeng)

· 1 tbsp cold pressed oil

· Pink salt to taste

· 1 cup hot water to knead the dough

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini- Millet Coach (@milletcoachshalini)

Method

1. In a deep pan, add oil and saute finely-chopped moringa leaves. Add ginger and green chili followed by 1 cup water. Allow this mixture to come to a boil.

2. Turn the flame off, add salt, asafoetida followed by millet flour.

3. Mix it all nicely till you get dough consistency. Cover the mixture for 10 minutes.

4. Once it comes down to a room temperature, knead it well with wet fingers.

5. Lay a small sheet of parchment paper and roll out a thin roti. You can use a banana leaf, too.

6. Cook it on a pre-heated griddle. Apply cold pressed oil if required. Serve it fresh with your everyday dals, curries, or just a bowl of curd (or vegan curd).

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach and founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!