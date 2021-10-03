Here’s how you can have fun with millet roti (flatbread)

I always stress on the fact that every grain should be thoroughly washed and properly soaked before cooking. I am glad my readers and followers have started doing this.

I am often asked about interesting ways to consume a millet roti. Last week, when I had shared a kulith dal salad recipe, I had also made a quick bajra roti with clean and pre-soaked pearl millet grains. You can make roti with any millet and as you move ahead in this journey, you will slowly begin to understand the textures and flavours and the kind of toppings you can play with.

Refer to the video attached. I topped my humble bajra roti with homemade spicy Mexican dip and kulith salad. Remember, in case of millets, do not aim for a perfectly round roti, rather aim for a perfectly soft roti.

Millet roti from pre-soaked grains

Ingredients (makes 6-8 rotis)

· 1 cup pre-soaked bajra (pearl millet)

· 1.5 cup water

· ½ tsp pink salt

· 1 tsp cold pressed sesame oil

Method

1. Dry roast pre-soaked and sun-dried grains for 1-2 minutes. Make sure you do not over roast or pop them. This is done to ensure your grain is 100 per cent dry. If your grains are dried, you can skip this step.

2. Grind grains into a fine powder. That’s your fresh homemade millet flour.

3. Boil water in a deep pan and add salt and oil. As water starts to boil, add flour in small batches and keep stirring. Once the flour has mixed with water, cover the pan and leave it for 10 minutes to rest. By this time, the flour will absorb all the water. And as millets are high in fiber, the dough will settle down in 10-15 minutes if left undisturbed.

4. Now, wet your hands and transfer the dough in a deep kneading bowl. Knead for 5-7 minutes till you get everything together as one mass.

5. Divide it into 8 parts and start rolling one part with the help of a parchment paper. Refer to the video attached.

6. Remember, initially when you start to roll, spread the dough with wet hands and use a rolling pin only when you are sure the dough won’t stick or break. It needs a little practice.

7. Transfer the rolled out chapati on to a pre-heated iron griddle. Let it cook properly from one side. Then flip it and allow it to cook from the other side, too.

8. Once the gluten-free chapati is easy to handle, fire roast it and allow it to puff.

9. Spread your favourite dip and top it up with any warm salad and lots of greens.

10. With the help of a pizza cutter, cut triangles and enjoy fresh and warm.

Health benefits of kulith dal (horse gram) and bajra (pearl millet)

Kulith, with its excellent nutrient profile and plenty of antioxidants, protects you against kidney stones and gallstones, and also prevents lifestyle disorders. It has the potential to fight hunger, anemia, growth retardation, maternal mortality, fetal and infant abnormalities.

Bajra is rich in omega-3 fats, magnesium, potassium, fibre, and other nutrients that help lower blood pressure. Some of the potential health benefits associated with regular eating are weight loss, improved diabetes management, and a higher intake of nutrients that support healthy hair, nails, and skin.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, and the founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

