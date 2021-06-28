Enjoy the goodness of millet porridge with this nutritious recipe

Porridge has been a staple food in many parts of the world. This heady mix comprises ground and crushed food grains which are then immersed in milk. This breakfast ritual is as popular today, except in 2021, many people prefer millets more. Millets are rich in vitamin A, B, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, iron, and many antioxidants. Adding Kodo Millets (or any other variety of millet) instead of the conventionally used oats makes the meal abundant in dietary fibre — both soluble and insoluble. Also, it helps add essential nutrients and micronutrients to the porridge.

Millet porridge is very low in calories and makes for a well-balanced diet. The insoluble fibre in millet, also known as ‘prebiotic’, is known to reduce the risk of colon cancer. It not only supports good bacteria in the digestive system but also improves bowel movements.

ALSO READ | Cheer yourself up with kodo millet banana cake with sourdough discard

Chef Anahita Dhondy thoroughly recommends the Kodo Millet porridge and even shared a recipe that you may like to try.

Ingredients

1 cup – Boiled millets/Kodo (as you will)

1 cup – Warm milk

3 tbsp – Sugar

3 tbsp – Water

2 tsp – Ghee

10-15 – Almonds

10-15 – Raisins

Method

*In a pot, add ghee and toss the nuts. Remove when nice and toasty.

*In the same pot, add sugar and water, bring to a boil and add the boiled millets.

*Once nicely mixed, add the milk and thicken it.

*Pour into a bowl, add nuts and enjoy.

In a footnote, Anahita added that one could add more sugar and serve it as a healthy version of kheer.