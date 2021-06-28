scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 28, 2021
Most Read

Enjoy the goodness of millet porridge with this nutritious recipe

"This could totally pass off as a yummy kheer also," said chef Anahita Dhondy

By: Lifestyle Desk Written by Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2021 9:10:57 am
Kodo Millet, healthy porridge, breakfast cereals, Chef Anahita Dhondy, Masterchef Anahita Dhondy, healthy meals, eat healthy, millet in your meals, indianexpress.comChef Anahita Dhondy's Kodo Millet Porridge might be your new morning ritual. (Source: Pixabay)

Porridge has been a staple food in many parts of the world. This heady mix comprises ground and crushed food grains which are then immersed in milk. This breakfast ritual is as popular today, except in 2021, many people prefer millets more. Millets are rich in vitamin A, B, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, iron, and many antioxidants. Adding Kodo Millets (or any other variety of millet) instead of the conventionally used oats makes the meal abundant in dietary fibre — both soluble and insoluble. Also, it helps add essential nutrients and micronutrients to the porridge.

Millet porridge is very low in calories and makes for a well-balanced diet. The insoluble fibre in millet, also known as ‘prebiotic’, is known to reduce the risk of colon cancer. It not only supports good bacteria in the digestive system but also improves bowel movements.

ALSO READ |Cheer yourself up with kodo millet banana cake with sourdough discard

Chef Anahita Dhondy thoroughly recommends the Kodo Millet porridge and even shared a recipe that you may like to try.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Ingredients
1 cup – Boiled millets/Kodo (as you will)
1 cup – Warm milk
3 tbsp – Sugar
3 tbsp – Water
2 tsp – Ghee
10-15 – Almonds
10-15 – Raisins

Method

*In a pot, add ghee and toss the nuts. Remove when nice and toasty.
*In the same pot, add sugar and water, bring to a boil and add the boiled millets.
*Once nicely mixed, add the milk and thicken it.
*Pour into a bowl, add nuts and enjoy.

In a footnote, Anahita added that one could add more sugar and serve it as a healthy version of kheer.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Hits and misses Bollywood, Bollywood actors fashion, Fashion hits and misses Bollywood, style and trends Bollywood, indianexpress.com
Radhika Madan to Yami Gautam: Fashion Hits and Misses (June 21 – 27)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 28: Latest News

Advertisement