This year, start your millet journey with this easy millet paratha

As India is gearing up to become the global hub of millets this year, the awareness about these wonder grains is picking up like anything. This month, I received queries from people who considered millets are only for gluten sensitive or gluten intolerant folks. I have always mentioned that millets are for everyone.

So far 19 free webinars have ignited the fire which is shaping up now. Many of you want to bring millets in your everyday meals, and what could be a better way to start than a simple gluten free matar paratha (Gluten Free flatbread stuffed with spicy green peas), as last week this was trending on Instagram.

Now, making paratha with millet is something you learn with practice, and 10 days of millet protocol is the best time to try some recipes hands-on. Here are a few tips that may help you. Read more for the detailed recipe and do refer to the video attached.

Here are some key points to know before you start rolling a millet paratha (stuffed millet flatbread):

1. Always remember, when you are kneading gluten-free dough, you have to always use fresh dough. The concept of storing the dough in the fridge equates to a bad-tasting paratha, if at all you are able to roll through the stiffness.

2. If your flour is homemade, make sure you sieve it. No matter how tasty grainy millet paratha sounds, rolling out a nice paratha is still a dream for many beginners in this millet journey.

3. Do not underestimate the power of measurements. Usually it is 1:1 ratio of boiling water and millet flour, but be open for some last-minute adjustments for the perfect dough consistency.

4. Once the dough is formed, quickly move to the rolling process for fresher and softer parathas. Millets are rich in fibre. They absorb water faster than other grains like whole wheat and rice. The dough will turn into a stiff mass if not put to use instantly.

5. You can go eco-friendly and ditch the parchment paper. The palms and fingers will do the job beautifully and you can use a banana leaf too.

Gluten Free flatbread stuffed with spicy green peas

Ingredients

(stuffing for 4 parathas)

· 2 tbsp Mustard Oil

· ½ tsp Cumin Seeds

· ½ cup finely chopped fresh Peas

· ½ cup finely chopped fresh Green Garlic

· A few fresh Coriander leaves

· ¼ tsp Turmeric Powder

· ½ tsp Red Chilli Powder

· ¼ tsp Asafoetida

· Rock Salt to taste

· 2 tbsp Gram Flour (Besan)

Method

*To make the dough I boiled 1 cup of water and added 1 cup of freshly milled and sieved Sorghum Millet flour in the water. You can use any millet flour and adjust the consistency accordingly.

*As the dough rests, start with the stuffing. In a deep pan heat mustard oil and add cumin seeds. As they crackle, add finely chopped fresh peas (I used a regular chopper, you can hand pound peas here), green garlic and coriander.

*As the mixture starts to cook, add spices, asafoetida and gram flour. Let it all dry up and add salt. Allow the stuffing to cool.

*You can decide to use a parchment paper or completely skip it. As a beginner dealing with 100% millet flour, parchment paper or a banana leaf is helpful. As you will practice more, you can refer to the tips I just shared.

*Once cooked from both the sides, serve it with any of the accompaniments. In winters I enjoy my millet paratha with sindhi papad and lacto fermented pickles. More on lacto-fermentation and millet sourdough paratha in the coming days.

One-line bio:

Shalini Rajani is a Millet Coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Gluten-free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.

