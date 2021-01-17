Warm up your Sunday with millet coconut rice

No matter how exotic the menu gets in my cooking workshops, nothing can replace comfort meals. Especially on days when I have to go back to follow-up sessions and do many live videos. And because 6-8 hours of soaking is mandatory, you have a window to be better planned with your next day’s menu. Unlike many other families that believe in impromptu meal ideas, my millet tribe is more settled with meal planning and time management.

The next batch of 6 weeks’ millets journey is starting from January 30 and just in case you wish to know more about all the crazy stuff that we cook, you can reach out to my Instagram handle. I will be happy to connect and help you.

But before that, here’s a comforting meal you shouldn’t be missing. It’s a quick one. I always say ‘soaking a millet is like sorting your next day’. If you have attended any of my workshops, you know what I mean. If you have soaked any positive grain for a good 6-8 hours, this millet coconut rice can be rustled up in no time. And with the use of cold-pressed coconut oil and freshly-grated coconut, you will warm up your Sundays like never before. Read more for the step-by-step recipe.

Enjoy this as a hearty lunch this weekend!

Ingredients (Serves 2)

½ cup Little Millet (You can use any positive grain like Kodo, Barnyard, Browntop, Foxtail, etc.)

1 cup water

½ cup freshly grated coconut

Rock Salt to taste

For tempering:

1 tbsp cold pressed Coconut oil

1 Green Cardamom

1 small stick Cinnamon

1-2 Bay Leaves

1 tsp Chana Dal (washed and sun dried)

1 tsp Mustard Seeds

15-20 Curry Leaves

2 Dried Red Chillies

Method

Thoroughly wash and soak millet for a good 6-8 hours. In a deep pan, allow 1.25 cups water to come to a boil. Add salt and a few drops of coconut oil. Add soaked millet and boil it in an open vessel till it gets soft. Make sure, do not overcook, else it will be too mushy. Heat oil in a deep pan. Add all tempering ingredients and toss them till you get the aroma. Add freshly grated coconut, salt and cook till light golden. Add cooked millet and toss well. Garnish with more grated coconut and fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot and pair it with any of your favourite chutneys or podis.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.

