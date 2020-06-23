scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
COVID19

Craving sweets? Make creamy milk cake at home with these simple ingredients

If you think you can spare some time for making this delicious Indian sweet, here's a simple recipe you can try.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2020 10:30:27 pm
milk cake Milk cake made by food blogger Reshu Drolia. (Source: mintsrecipes/Instagram)

Milk cake is among the popular and much-loved traditional Indian sweets. But if you like this sweet, you need not always buy it from a sweet shop. While it does take lot of time to prepare it, all you need are some basic ingredients usually available at home — milk, sugar and ghee

So, if you think you can spare some time for making this delicious Indian sweet, here’s a simple recipe by food blogger Reshu Drolia that you try:

Read| Make jalebis in 15 minutes with this instant recipe

Ingredients

2 l – Full-fat milk
½ tsp – Lemon juice
¾ cup – Sugar
2-3 tsp – Ghee

Method

* Pour the milk in a non-stick pan. Keep stirring and bring it to boil on high flame. Keep boiling till its quantity is reduced to half.

* Curdle the milk by adding lemon juice to it, and stir. Boil for some more time till it becomes more concentrated. Make sure it does not burn.

* Add sugar bit by bit as you continue stirring the milk. Do not add it at one go. The milk will gradually turn slightly brown.

* To this, add some ghee and cook for about two to three minutes till you see a brown mixture.

* Empty it immediately into a greased mould. Spread it evenly inside the mould and cover it with a thick cloth. Let it rest for about two to three hours.

* Once it cools down, cut the cake into rectangular pieces. Serve.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Summer fashion: Take tips on how to style maxi dresses from these celebrities

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 23: Latest News

Advertisement