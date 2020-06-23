Craving sweets? Make creamy milk cake at home with these simple ingredients

Milk cake made by food blogger Reshu Drolia. (Source: mintsrecipes/Instagram) Milk cake made by food blogger Reshu Drolia. (Source: mintsrecipes/Instagram)

Milk cake is among the popular and much-loved traditional Indian sweets. But if you like this sweet, you need not always buy it from a sweet shop. While it does take lot of time to prepare it, all you need are some basic ingredients usually available at home — milk, sugar and ghee

So, if you think you can spare some time for making this delicious Indian sweet, here’s a simple recipe by food blogger Reshu Drolia that you try:

Ingredients

2 l – Full-fat milk

½ tsp – Lemon juice

¾ cup – Sugar

2-3 tsp – Ghee

Method

* Pour the milk in a non-stick pan. Keep stirring and bring it to boil on high flame. Keep boiling till its quantity is reduced to half.

* Curdle the milk by adding lemon juice to it, and stir. Boil for some more time till it becomes more concentrated. Make sure it does not burn.

* Add sugar bit by bit as you continue stirring the milk. Do not add it at one go. The milk will gradually turn slightly brown.

* To this, add some ghee and cook for about two to three minutes till you see a brown mixture.

* Empty it immediately into a greased mould. Spread it evenly inside the mould and cover it with a thick cloth. Let it rest for about two to three hours.

* Once it cools down, cut the cake into rectangular pieces. Serve.

