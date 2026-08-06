Maharashtra FDA Chief on how adulterated milk is made: ‘There were other products…shampoo’

Milk adulteration has remained a serious food safety concern in India, with periodic investigations uncovering practices that can compromise both consumer health and trust. The issue returned to the spotlight after Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe spoke in detail about an ongoing investigation into alleged synthetic and chemical milk production during an interview with FoodPharmer. The discussion highlighted not only how adulteration is allegedly carried out but also the challenges involved in tracing milk through the supply chain.

During the interview, FoodPharmer asked, “Let’s talk about milk. Can you tell me more about how this investigation happened with adulterated milk? How do you find out? Responding, Mundhe said, “We did an investigation on this a few days back. We found out the parallel production of synthetic and chemical milk. There were two people working in parallel. One was supplying so-called skim milk powder. The other was supplying the chemicals and emulsifiers to bind it together with skim milk powder. Then there was caustic soda, and there were other products, including shampoo, that were used.”

He added that the production cost of synthetic milk was economically attractive because “the production cost of cow milk, the synthetic or chemical milk, came around Rs 50. And the Buffalo Standard milk came around Rs 30. In the market, if you go, the milk of a cow is sold for around Rs 40 to Rs 50. Economically, producing this chemical milk is cheaper, which is added to the normal milk; the quantity is increased, and that is sold. So it becomes economically viable for a person who is doing it.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Mundhe strongly condemned the practice, saying, “Now it is illegal, absolutely illegal, absolutely pathetic. But that is happening, so we have another death racket. And on that basis, we are investigating further. Investigation is still going on.” He further claimed that the alleged adulteration could occur at multiple stages, stating, “That was being done at the farmer level also. That was being done at the milk collection center also. That was being done at chilling centers also. And that milk was ultimately supplied to dairies or products.” Explaining what he believes is the long-term solution, Mundhe said, “Tracing of the milk or milk product is the key here. Unless you are able to trace even a single drop of milk to where it is coming from, we will not be able to eliminate total adulteration of milk or milk products. So that is the key.”

When FoodPharmer asked, “Is it possible?”, Mundhe replied, “It is absolutely possible.” Explaining further, he said, “We have farmers. Farmers have milk cows or buffaloes. Generally, we know their average milk production… At collection centers, they know who the farmers are. They know how many cows and buffaloes they have. As per the law, it is mandatory that wherever there is a collection center, it should have a record of who you are buying from and how much you are buying. And if there is a rejection, it should be registered as a rejection. It is mandatory. We started implementing it in Maharashtra. That is having an effect. It is having a qualitative effect. If we get to know this digitally, that there are so many farmers in a village in Maharashtra, and how much tentative milk will come daily, if more than that comes, then something is wrong. If we get to know digitally, then we have started tracking.”

Mundhe continued, “That’s as simple as this. But it gets as difficult as it is. Is it possible to identify animals? Absolutely, we have a concept in the Animal Husbandry Department called ear tagging of animals. And there is an NDLM portal, National Digital Livestock Mission portal, which is run by the Animal Husbandry Department, Government of India. It is implemented. Because I have already worked as Secretary in that department, I have implemented it. The animal tagging is linked with milk procurement; if it is matched, the problem can be done away with. And we have to do it. If you do it, I think most of the adulteration can go away. Number one. And number two, those who are doing it, producing synthetic milk or chemical milk or adding this, should be prosecuted under organised crime and economic offences. That’s where they will work.”

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To better understand these claims, the actual health implications of adulterated milk, and the practical challenges of detecting and preventing it, we spoke to an expert.

How is synthetic milk different from genuine milk? Dr Adithya V. Naragund, Senior Consultant in GI & HPB Surgery at Cytecare Hospitals, Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “Genuine milk is a naturally balanced source of protein, calcium, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. Synthetic or chemically adulterated milk is often manipulated to mimic the appearance and consistency of real milk without providing the same nutritional value.” Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Public Health Intellectual, adds, “Exposure to adulterants such as detergents and caustic soda can cause immediate symptoms including stomach discomfort, vomiting, diarrhoea and throat irritation. Long-term consumption may increase the risk of damage to the digestive system, liver and kidneys, particularly if exposure is repeated over months or years. Infants, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses face the greatest health risks.” Story continues below this ad How common is milk adulteration in India? India has made significant progress in food safety surveillance, Dr Hiremath stresses, but milk adulteration remains an important public health issue because of the large and complex dairy supply chain. Detecting adulteration is challenging when milk changes hands multiple times before processing or sale. “Digital traceability, accurate farmer records, and animal identification systems can strengthen transparency and make it easier to identify where contamination or adulteration occurs. These technologies should complement regular inspections, laboratory testing, and strict regulatory action to achieve meaningful improvements,” shares Dr Hiremath. How can consumers identify adulterated milk? Home-based observations such as unusual smell, taste, excessive frothing, or abnormal texture may raise suspicion, but they cannot reliably confirm adulteration. “Laboratory testing remains the most dependable method for detecting chemical contaminants and sophisticated adulterants. Consumers should purchase milk from trusted and licensed brands or verified local suppliers, ensure packaging is intact, check expiry dates, refrigerate milk promptly, and avoid products with unexplained changes in colour, consistency, or flavour. Maintaining proper storage also reduces the risk of bacterial contamination, which is a separate but equally important food safety concern,” concludes Dr Naragund. Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.