Milind Soman shares what he eats in a day, from breakfast to dinner

Milind Soman revealed he does not rely on supplements or extra vitamins. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram)

Milind Soman’s dedication towards healthy living is not unknown; the actor’s fitness levels continue to inspire many fans to date. It is not just his daily workout routine that keeps the 55-year-old fit and healthy but he also pays equal attention to a balanced diet.

The Paurashpur actor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, took to social media to share what he usually eats daily:

Breakfast – Around 10am. Some nuts, one papaya, one melon, any seasonal fruit like mangoes, about four.

Lunch – Around 2pm. Usually rice and dal khichadi with local and seasonal vegetables, ratio one part dal/rice and 2 parts vegetables, with two teaspoons homemade ghee. Sometimes, if not rice, six chapatis with vegetables and dal. Very rarely, like once a month, a small piece of chicken/mutton or an egg.

5pm – Sometimes, one cup of black tea, sweetened with jaggery.

Dinner – Around 7pm. A plate of vegetables/bhaji. If very hungry, some khichadi. No non-vegetarian.

Before sleeping some turmeric in hot water, sweetened with jaggery.

He added, “If I eat dessert, it is mostly sweetened with jaggery.”

Milind said he avoids eating refined, processed and packaged food as far as possible. “No supplements or extra vitamins. Water, as required, never cold. No soft drinks, alcohol once or twice a year, maybe a glass,” he shared.