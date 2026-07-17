Milind Soman skips tea and coffee: What the habit means for health

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Milind Soman once candidly admitted that he is not habituated to drinking beverages like chai and coffee, something he still swears by. “Milind Soman once said he doesn’t drink tea and coffee. I have not had the habit of drinking chai or coffee from childhood,” he said in an old interview on the talk show Ek Din Ek Jeevan hosted by Tavleen Singh, which is trending on social media.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, helps us understand how not having such a habit matters. “Not necessarily,” contended Sheikh, who said that tea and coffee can be part of a healthy lifestyle when consumed in moderation.
“Both contain antioxidants and have been linked to benefits such as improved alertness, concentration, and even reduced risk of certain chronic diseases. The key is how much you consume and what you add to it. Excess sugar, creamers, or multiple cups throughout the day can outweigh the benefits,” said Sheikh.
Are there any downsides to drinking tea or coffee regularly?
For some people, yes, affirmed said Sheikh. “Excess caffeine can contribute to sleep disturbances, anxiety, restlessness, acidity, palpitations, or digestive discomfort. People who are sensitive to caffeine may experience these effects even with small amounts. Timing also matters. Having coffee or strong tea late in the day can affect sleep quality, which has a direct impact on overall health,” said Sheikh.
If someone chooses not to drink tea or coffee, are they missing out on any nutritional benefits?
Tea and coffee are not nutritional necessities. “The antioxidants found in these beverages can also be obtained from fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and herbs. A well-balanced diet can easily provide similar protective compounds,” said Sheikh.
What are some healthy alternatives for people who don’t consume tea or coffee?
Options such as herbal infusions, lemon water, coconut water, buttermilk, infused water, or simply plain water can be refreshing alternatives. “Some people also enjoy drinks like chamomile, peppermint, or ginger-based infusions for hydration and flavour without caffeine,” said Sheikh.