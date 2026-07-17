Milind Soman skips tea and coffee: What the habit means for health

Milind Soman once candidly admitted that he is not habituated to drinking beverages like chai and coffee, something he still swears by. “Milind Soman once said he doesn’t drink tea and coffee. I have not had the habit of drinking chai or coffee from childhood,” he said in an old interview on the talk show Ek Din Ek Jeevan hosted by Tavleen Singh, which is trending on social media.

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Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, helps us understand how not having such a habit matters. “Not necessarily,” contended Sheikh, who said that tea and coffee can be part of a healthy lifestyle when consumed in moderation.