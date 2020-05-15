Milind Soman enjoys terrace picnic with family; check out the menu here

The two-month lockdown has forced us to stay indoors and learn to live with limited resources. (Source: Milind Soman/Instagram) The two-month lockdown has forced us to stay indoors and learn to live with limited resources. (Source: Milind Soman/Instagram)

The lockdown has forced most of us to stay indoors, altering our daily schedules, but also giving us an opportunity to spend quality time with our families. Doing just that was Milind Soman who was seen enjoying a terrace picnic with mother Usha Soman, and wife Ankita Konwar.

The family spent an evening on their terrace with delicious homemade food. Sharing a selfie of the trio, Milind wrote: “Celebrated Mother’s Day on the terrace. Everything homemade! Jaggery and ginger tea and cashew cookies by Ankita and sandwiches (including the mayonnaise) made by me! Banana walnut bread by Usha Soman – a little terrace picnic.”

It is no secret that the model-turned-actor promotes a healthy lifestyle, so the picnic fare also comprised a balanced palate. Brown bread sandwiches with homemade mayonnaise, banana walnut bread, ginger and jaggery tea and cashew cookies.

If you too wish to make banana bread, here’s a recipe for you.

Ingredients

4 – Bananas

1 tbsp – Baking powder

1/2 tsp – Baking soda

1 1/2 cup – Wheat flour

Almonds (roughly chopped)

1 pinch – Salt

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

1/2 cup – Sugar

Method

* Take the bananas and mash them until they become a thick paste. To it, add 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence and 1/2 cup of sugar. Mix it well.

* Keep the bowl aside.

* Take a fresh bowl and pour 1.5 cup wheat flour and add all the dry ingredients like baking soda, baking powder. Mix well, and at the end add 2 tablespoons of roughly chopped almonds for a nutty flavour.

* Mix all the dry and wet ingredients. Now grease the cake tin with butter and pour the batter. Level it with a spatula and gently tap it so there are no air bubbles.

* Top it off with grated almond flakes (optional).

* Then, in a pressure cooker that is pre-heated, place the tin and cook it for 40-50 minutes while it releases the pressure naturally.

* Once in a while, insert a knife inside the cake to see if it is cooked or not. If the knife comes out clean, turn off the stove and allow the cake to cool down.

* Transfer it to a plate and serve with a freshly brewed coffee or tea.

What are you baking this lockdown?

