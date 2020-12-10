Miley Cyrus gets a burrito named after her; here’s what it is made of

A fast-food chain has named a vegetarian burrito after Miley Cyrus. (Source: mileycyrus/Instagram)

Miley Cyrus now has a burrito named after her. A popular American fast-food chain named a burrito dish after the 28-year-old singer after she commented on the restaurant’s TikTok account.

The fast-food chain Chipotle recently shared a short video of a person holding a wrapped burrito with the name ”Miley” and wrote, “If Miley Cyrus comments we’ll make a Miley burrito in our app,” as mentioned by people.com.

To this, the Midnight Sky singer responded saying, “Only if you name it ‘the Guac is extra but so is Miley burrito’…”

Turns out, Chipotle was quite serious about its claim and soon they posted a picture on Twitter to show that Cyrus’ order has been added to their app. “Miley stans: the Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito is live in the Chipotle app now!” the restaurant chain wrote on Twitter.

Miley stans: the Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito is live in the Chipotle app now! — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) December 9, 2020

This special burrito is stuffed with white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, roasted chilli-corn salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, romaine lettuce and guacamole. It contains 1,030 calories and costs $8.75 (Rs 644.52).

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd