For all your midnight cravings, Ranveer Brar’s ‘nudles’ could be the answer

Tweak your noodles a bit like Ranveer Brar. (Source: File/Representative Image) Tweak your noodles a bit like Ranveer Brar. (Source: File/Representative Image)

All of us have those midnight cravings that get the better of us at some point, forcing us to reach out for unhealthy snacks that leads to binge-eating. However, reaching out for “junk food” like noodles may not be a bad idea if one can toss them up in a healthy way. Recording his experience of one such midnight craving in an Instagram video is chef Ranveer Brar.

The well-known chef did his own spin on noodles, which he termed ‘Nudles’ and gave us what looked like a lip-smacking dish.

Ranveer Brar’s unique take on noodles is worth trying. (Source: Ranveer Brar/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)Ingredients

Available vegetables, chopped

Garlic cloves

Curry leaves

Sugar

Chilli

Salt

Black pepper powder

Noodles

Method

*In a pan, heat oil, put garlic cloves, curry leaves, onions, and saute.

*Fry the veggies, including beetroot, capsicum and carrot. Season the water nicely, in the form of a broth. Add turmeric, coconut milk, coriander powder and salt. Add fresh coriander and black pepper powder.

*Take another pan. Add butter and fry the noodles till they’re crispy. Top it with veggies, followed by some coriander.

Here’s what he had to say.

One should not see noodles as the enemy but something that can be made healthy with some fresh ingredients, Brar recommended. He remarked that one should not shy away from cooking in the middle of the night and experimenting.

