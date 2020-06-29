scorecardresearch
Midnight cravings? Try this lip-smacking brownie

Time for some midnight indulgence with this easy recipe. Would you like to try it?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 29, 2020 11:20:56 pm
brownie recipe, midnight cravings, Peanut Butter and Jelly Brownies, easy recipes, vanilla ice cream recipe, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, baking adventures, anahita dhondy, DIY brownie, Try out this lovely brownie recipe today. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

It is fine to indulge once in a while. So what better than digging into a brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream? And it only tastes better when the chocolate brownie is homemade. Prepared by chef Anahita Dhondy, the delicious recipe is a must-try.

“This was one of my midnight baking adventures and it actually turned out to be a decadent warm dessert with vanilla ice cream (pure gluttony, not recommended for people on a diet!) But once in a while indulgences are totally encouraged! This is buttery, chocolatey and with a hit of jam! For me, it was a bit extra sweet thus the addition of sea salt on top. But if you like it less sweet please do reduce the sugar or use a substitute. This is a recipe for a small little brownie tin, if you want it for a bigger mould then do double the recipe,” she said.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Brownies

Ingredients

75g – Butter
50g – Peanut butter
1 – Egg
25g – Cocoa powder
50g – Plain flour
A pinch – Baking powder
A pinch – Baking soda
100g – Caster sugar
2 tsp – Any fruit jam

Method

*Preheat the oven at 170 degree Celsius.
*Mix all the ingredients. Start by whisking together peanut butter and butter until its smooth.
*Add the egg yolk, flour and other dry ingredients. Mix well.
*Now put the batter into a mould and top it with any jam.
*You can also put some sea salt on top.
*Bake in a pre-heated oven at 170 degree Celsius for 20-25 minutes or until the skewer comes out clean.
*Serve warm with some vanilla ice cream.

Pro tip: The brownie batter should not be too thin or too thick.

