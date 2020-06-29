Midnight cravings? Try this lip-smacking brownie

Try out this lovely brownie recipe today. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try out this lovely brownie recipe today. (Source: Anahita Dhondy/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

It is fine to indulge once in a while. So what better than digging into a brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream? And it only tastes better when the chocolate brownie is homemade. Prepared by chef Anahita Dhondy, the delicious recipe is a must-try.

“This was one of my midnight baking adventures and it actually turned out to be a decadent warm dessert with vanilla ice cream (pure gluttony, not recommended for people on a diet!) But once in a while indulgences are totally encouraged! This is buttery, chocolatey and with a hit of jam! For me, it was a bit extra sweet thus the addition of sea salt on top. But if you like it less sweet please do reduce the sugar or use a substitute. This is a recipe for a small little brownie tin, if you want it for a bigger mould then do double the recipe,” she said.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Brownies

Ingredients

75g – Butter

50g – Peanut butter

1 – Egg

25g – Cocoa powder

50g – Plain flour

A pinch – Baking powder

A pinch – Baking soda

100g – Caster sugar

2 tsp – Any fruit jam

Method

*Preheat the oven at 170 degree Celsius.

*Mix all the ingredients. Start by whisking together peanut butter and butter until its smooth.

*Add the egg yolk, flour and other dry ingredients. Mix well.

*Now put the batter into a mould and top it with any jam.

*You can also put some sea salt on top.

*Bake in a pre-heated oven at 170 degree Celsius for 20-25 minutes or until the skewer comes out clean.

*Serve warm with some vanilla ice cream.

Pro tip: The brownie batter should not be too thin or too thick.

