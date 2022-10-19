Michelle Obama recalls her time at the White House, says she couldn’t look after her kids’ nutritional needs

Just like other parents, Michelle Obama, too, worried about the health and well-being of her daughters, but she could not do much initially owing to her official responsibilities as a first lady.

The former first lady of the United States got nostalgic about her time in the White House — where her husband Barack Obama served two terms as the 44th president of the country, between 2009 and 2017 — during a recent chat with actor Drew Barrymore.

While appearing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show‘ on Monday to promote her children’s cooking program ‘Waffles + Mochi‘, Michelle opened up about her children’s eating habits, telling the host that she regrets not being able to give them time to ensure they ate well when they first entered the White House at the ages of seven and 10, respectively.

“I was in that position, when I was working, I had a full-time job, I was campaigning for my husband, I was on the road…” the 58-year-old said.

“I was getting to the point where I couldn’t figure out how to feed my kids healthy foods, because I was trying to do what most parents would do, give them something fast and quick,” she added.

“I saw my kids’ health being affected by the fact that we did too much fast food, we did too many sugary drinks.”

Talking about “balance”, she said, “It’s not that we can’t have fun, but when fun is what you do… So, I struggled with that as a parent, and I figured, ‘Here I am college-educated, [with a] law degree, and I don’t know what to feed my kids, what’s healthy’.”

Michelle added that she “set out to embrace this issue and educate” the nation as well as parents on “what works for their kids”.

