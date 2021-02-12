scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
Michelle Obama launches new food series for children; here are the details

Michelle Obama will be hosting the show with two puppets

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 12, 2021 6:20:13 pm
michelle obamaMichelle Obama announced the new food show on Instagram. (Source: michelleobama/Instagram)

Adding another feather in her cap, Michelle Obama announced she will be launching a new children’s food show.

Titled Waffles + Mochi, the former FLOTUS will be hosting the show with two puppets — Waffles and Mochi. Michelle made the announcement on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself with her “two new friends”.

Talking about the show, the former First Lady wrote, “It’s all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

She added, “Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Michelle Obama receives ‘delicious surprise’ from Jill Biden; check it out

The show, Michelle informed, was an extension of her work to support children’s health as First Lady. “I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young,” she wrote.

To support families in need during the pandemic, Michelle’s show would also be working on providing them “fresh ingredients” so they can cook together at home.

Waffles + Mochi will release on March 16 on Netflix.

