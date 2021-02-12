Michelle Obama launches new food series for children; here are the details

Adding another feather in her cap, Michelle Obama announced she will be launching a new children’s food show.

Titled Waffles + Mochi, the former FLOTUS will be hosting the show with two puppets — Waffles and Mochi. Michelle made the announcement on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself with her “two new friends”.

Talking about the show, the former First Lady wrote, “It’s all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

She added, “Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen.”

The show, Michelle informed, was an extension of her work to support children’s health as First Lady. “I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young,” she wrote.

To support families in need during the pandemic, Michelle’s show would also be working on providing them “fresh ingredients” so they can cook together at home.

Waffles + Mochi will release on March 16 on Netflix.