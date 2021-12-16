Michelin-starred chef in UK has 654 cancellations over six days due to Covid restrictions

With the pandemic still on, there is a scare of the resurgence of the virus — mainly a variant — that is making people across the world cancel plans and prioritise their well-being by staying put. This includes putting travel plans on the back burner, along with other everyday things like eating out, watching movies, meeting with friends, etc.

All of these things, however, are ultimately affecting various industries, which have had sporadic business ever since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge recently took to Twitter to share a “list of cancellations” in one his restaurants in the “past six days”, revealing that as many as “654 guests” have had their plans cancelled.

Here we are… This is the list of cancellations taken in one of our restaurants in the past six days… 654 guests

I understand why. Public health is THE most important thing.

“Here we are… This is the list of cancellations taken in one of our restaurants in the past six days… 654 guests. I understand why. Public health is THE most important thing. But what will the government do to support the industry? Many places will crumble without help…” the tweet read, which accompanied a video showing pages of cancelled bookings.

On Instagram, the chef shared the same video and continued in the caption, “And before some gammon faced idiot says “you can afford it fat lad!” ….. yes I probably can, but this isn’t about me or my restaurants. It’s about our industry and peoples livelihoods. (Sic)”

It comes after international news outlets report that the latest data from trade body UKHospitality suggests that Monday to Sunday of last week, there was a 13 per cent fall in trade and increase in cancellations, as compared to pre-pandemic levels, when prime minister Boris Johnson put in place new restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron variant of the Covid virus.

