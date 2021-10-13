scorecardresearch
Michelin star chef faces criticism for allegedly plagiarising recipes, personal anecdotes

New York-based Sharon Wee alleged that Elizabeth Haigh lifted at least 15 recipes and personal stories from her book

October 13, 2021 3:00:14 pm
elizabeth haighElizabeth Haigh, who is of Singaporean Chinese origin, has allegedly lifted recipes from another Singaporean cook. (Source: the_modernchef/Instagram)

Elizabeth Haigh, a former Masterchef US participant and a Michelin star-chef has received flak for allegedly plagiarising recipes and personal anecdotes from a Singaporean cook.

Haigh’s book ‘Makan’, which was published in May this year, garnered widespread praise from popular figures like Nigella Lawson. However, Singaporean cook from New York, Sharon Wee claimed that the Michelin chef “copied or paraphrased” recipes and anecdotes from her 2012 book ‘Cooking in a Nonya Kitchen’.

Wee alleged that Haigh, who also has Singaporean Chinese heritage, has lifted at least 15 recipes and personal stories.

“My book Growing Up in a Nonya Kitchen, first published in 2012, is both a cookbook and a memoir in which I recreated my mother’s personalised recipes, interviewed older relatives, researched my Nonya heritage, and recounted my family history,” Wee said in a statement.

The chef added, “I was therefore distressed to discover that certain recipes and other content from my book had been copied or paraphrased without my consent in Makan by Elizabeth Haigh, and I immediately brought this matter to the attention of the book’s publisher, Bloomsbury Absolute.

“I am grateful that Bloomsbury has responded to my concerns by withdrawing Makan from circulation.”

Haigh, on the other hand, is yet to release a statement on the issue.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

