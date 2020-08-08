Make chocolate truffle at home with this easy recipe

Make this interesting chocolate truffle today. (Source: Swayampurna Mishra/LaPetitChef/Instagram) Make this interesting chocolate truffle today. (Source: Swayampurna Mishra/LaPetitChef/Instagram)

Are you in the mood of making something interesting this weekend? While one can’t beat the good old chocolate, what’s even better are chocolate truffles that call for pure indulgence. And what more? You can make the easy recipe at home. If you are not sure where to begin, here is a simple recipe that you can count on.

Mexican chocolate truffles are decadent, perfect for anybody in the mood of a quick sweet bite. Whether young or old, there is hardly anyone who says no to chocolate. Here is author Swayampurna Mishra sharing this delectable recipe that can be made in unique ways at home. The garnishing is up to one’s imagination, she said.

Take a look.

Ingredients

300g – Dark chocolate

2tbsp – Butter

125ml – Fresh cream

1tsp – Smoked paprika

Method

*Make a ganache. Gently scald the cream in a sauce pan. Scald simply means heat it till it reaches a boiling point (but it should never be boiling). While that’s happening; take the chopped chocolate (or chocolate chips) in a microwave bowl, add butter to it and simply microwave it in 30 seconds bursts till the chocolate starts to melt.

*It won’t be melted all the way so don’t try that or else you will end up burning the chocolate and then the ganache will seize. Usually takes three to four rounds of 30 seconds burst, mix once after every round.

*Remove. Pour the cream into the chocolate and butter bowl. Let it sit for five mins.

*Then use a whisk to mix it all in till it’s completely homogeneous. Add the smoked paprika and mix once again. Put it in the fridge for six hours.

*Take 1 tbsp of ganache and gently roll it between your palms.

*Place all the rolled truffles on a chilled plate.

*In another plate, take some Dutch-processed cocoa and simply drop the truffles into the cocoa one at a time and roll them.

*Lift and place on a clean serving platter.

Enjoy!

Pro tips

*Ensure it’s only baking chocolate (not eating ones because they won’t melt properly.

*One can roll the truffles in many things. According to Mishra, while cocoa is the traditional way, you can also roll them up in sprinkles and chocolate vermicelli(for kids), chopped pistachios (stuff a pistachio or date in the centre of the truffle) for a Mediterranean style truffle, roll it in chopped cashew, almond mix for a shudh desi dry fruit feeling.

“You can also double dip in some melted chocolate and let that firm up. That’s deliciousness on another level but a little time-taking again. Roll in matcha or beetroot powder, freeze-dried raspberry powder or just plain old icing powder. Add a little espresso to the ganache in place of paprika sometimes. Pure bliss,” said Mishra.

