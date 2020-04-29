Bored of regular roti? Try this methi thepla

Have you ever tried methi thepla? Have you ever tried methi thepla?

With many restaurants and delivery services out of bounds at the moment, people are preparing their own meals at home. While there is no comparison when it comes to the health benefits, but cooking everyday can be tiring and home-cooked food can get boring.

But thanks to our mother’s and grandma’s recipes for saving our days. No doubt they have a unique way of turning even an ordinary recipe into something delicious. So, are you bored of your regular rotis or paratha? Then try this healthy alternative — methi thepla. Fenugreek leaves add fibre to your diet, and flour will make you stay fuller for longer.

Check out the recipe below:

Ingredient

1 cup – Wheat flour

1 cup – Fenugreek leaves (chopped)

2 tbsp – Coriander leaves (chopped)

1/2 cup – Curd

1 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Coriander powder

1 tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tsp – Ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp – Oil

Salt to taste

Method

* Mix wheat flour, fenugreek leaves, coriander leaves, curd, red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, oil and salt in a bowl.

* Add water as needed and knead into a soft dough. Once done, apply some oil and cover the dough with a clean muslin cloth or a plate and keep aside for 15-20 minutes.

* Roll it out into a roti and place on a pre-heated tawa.

* Once tiny bubbles appear on the top, flip it over, apply some oil and cook for 30 seconds.

* Now flip to the other side and repeat the process.

* Press it against tawa/griddle with a spatula so that it cooks evenly. Repeat flip-press-cook process (without using any more oil) until light golden brown spots appear on both sides.

* Serve hot with masala tea or curd.

