Before Alia or Sonam, Meghan Markle made this ‘special’ banana bread

Meghan Markle had baked banana bread during a royal tour. (sussexroyal/Instagram, radiomccully/Twitter) Meghan Markle had baked banana bread during a royal tour. (sussexroyal/Instagram, radiomccully/Twitter)

Banana bread has turned out to be the most searched recipe online as people attempt whipping up delicacies at home during the lockdown.

But much before Sonam Kapoor or Alia Bhatt, whose banana bread recipes have caught the attention of many lately, it was Meghan Markle who made news for baking it.

It was in 2018 that Meghan, who was pregnant at the time, baked a loaf of banana bread for a family of farmers she visited with Prince Harry in New South Wales, as part of their royal tour. She baked it in the kitchen of Admiralty House, the Australian Governor-General’s mansion in Sydney, reported the Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle had baked banana bread during one of her royal tours. (Source: radiomccully/Twitter) Meghan Markle had baked banana bread during one of her royal tours. (Source: radiomccully/Twitter)

The bread, which guests found to be “delicious”, had two special ingredients: chocolate chips and ginger.

The regular ingredients for making banana bread do not include ginger. Meghan, however, decided to add it. For Meghan’s version of the bread, about two teaspoons of ground ginger and some dark chocolate chips were added to the batter.

Ginger does not just add a zesty twist to the banana bread recipe but has numerous health benefits too. A commonly used ingredient in Indian households, ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and increases metabolism. It is diaphoretic, which means it causes sweating and makes the body warm from within, therefore helping fight cold and flu. It improves blood circulation and reduces the risk of cardiovascular problems. Moreover, soaking a towel in warm ginger water and applying to the lower abdomen during menstrual cramps can help reduce the pain.

