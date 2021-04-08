scorecardresearch
Meena Harris cooks curd rice with a twist; netizens say ‘disappointed’

Meena Harris made the popular South Indian dish with cauliflower rice

meena harrisNot all social media users were pleased with Meena's experiment with curd rice. (Source: meena/Instagram)

Meena Harris, niece of Kamala Harris, recently cooked curd rice, a popular South Indian dish but with a twist.

The 36-year-old wrote on Twitter, “South Indians are going to come for me hard on this but I need to confess somewhere that I just made rice and yogurt and lime pickle with cauliflower rice.”

Curd rice is traditionally made by mixing steamed rice with unsweetened yogurt and seasoned with curry leaves, chillies, and a variety of spices.

Cauliflower rice actually refers to the vegetable in the grated form. Cauliflower is cut into chunks and pulsed in the food processor to resemble the texture of rice.

Cauliflower rice is an emerging trend as a low-calorie, low-carb alternative to white rice. Rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, it helps in removing free radical particles in the body that may damage cells, eases digestion and improves immune function, according to webmd.com.

Netizens, however, seemed divided over Harris’ experiment with a traditional dish. Some Twitter users did not seem pleased.

“That’s worst than blasphemy, you don’t mess with Curd Rice!” one wrote.

Another said, “Cauliflower was meant to be stuffed into parathas this is not okay.”

Another user commented, “Thank you. I love cauliflower, but cauliflower rice is a no no.”

Yup I’m south Indian and disappointed Meena. Cauliflower rice??” expressed another social media user.

Some users, on the other hand, appreciated the healthy alternative.

“I ate chicken curry with cauliflower rice & lemon pickle—- it definitely hits the spot,” one user shared.

My sister does this and it’s actually really good ! Whole Foods’ cauliflower rice is much better than TJ’s for thayr shaadam,” another user wrote.

I mean, it’s not ever going to be what you want it to be, but it’s something else and I admire you for trying it!” a social media user wrote.

Would you like to try Meena’s version of curd rice?

