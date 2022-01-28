scorecardresearch
Friday, January 28, 2022
McDonald’s new limited-period ‘menu hack’ requires self-assembly of ingredients (deets inside)

The menu is available for a limited period starting January 31, 2022.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 28, 2022 6:30:40 pm
The orders can be placed via the new 'Menu Hacks' section on the app or in-person. (Photo: Reuters)

Fast food restaurant company McDonald’s has come up with a series of ‘menu hacks’ for its customers, who are expected to assemble the ingredients and whip a recipe of their choice, in whichever way they like.

According to CNN, McDonald’s loyalists around the world have been creating food hacks of their own for a while now. In fact, these ‘hacks’ became popular on video-sharing social media app TikTok. One of them includes using hash browns as buns. Finally, the fast food company has itself added them to its menu for a limited period starting January 31, 2022.

In total, there are four hacks, which include:

* Hash Brown McMuffin — A breakfast-only option that combines a sausage McMuffin and a hash brown.

* Crunchy Double — Comprises six-piece chicken nuggets, which are inserted into a double cheeseburger.

* Land, Air and Sea — It combines a chicken sandwich, a Big Mac and a Filet-o-Fish in a bun.

* Surf-Turf — It involves a double cheeseburger and a Filet-O-Fish; available only on the app or through delivery.

ALSO READ |McDonald’s in Japan faces a shortage of French fries; here’s why

Per the report, the orders can be placed via the new ‘Menu Hacks’ section on the app or in-person. The customer will be required to do the assembly of the ingredients themselves, because McDonald’s will sell them separately.

Here’s how people have been reacting to the news:

