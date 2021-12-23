McDonald’s in Japan faces a shortage of French fries; here’s why

Around the world, McDonald’s has been a favourite for many. Some of the items on the fast food joint’s menu are classics and have been served and consumed for generations. But what happens when there is a shortage of something that is craved globally?

In Japan, the world’s biggest fast food company has run out of the famous French fries. According to a BBC report, the shortage has happened due to a “global supply chain crisis”.

The company has said it is experiencing delays in the shipment of potatoes that are used to make French fries. This has led to outlets in Japan selling only small portions of fries, and this is likely to continue from December 24 (Friday) to December 30 (Thursday).

“McDonald’s Japan will temporarily limit sales of medium and large-sized French fries as a proactive measure to ensure customers can continue to enjoy McDonald’s French fries. Customers will still be able to order small-sized French fries at all of our restaurants. To date, there have been no breaks in supply,” the company was quoted as telling BBC.

McDonald’s said it usually imported the potatoes for the fries from a port near Vancouver in Canada. But, the ships have faced delays because of “flood damage” and the impact of the pandemic on the “global distribution network”, a statement from the company read.

Now, as an alternative measure, the company has decided to fly the supplies in. Per the report, this is not the first time that such a downsizing has happened. In the year 2014, an “industrial dispute” in as many as 29 ports on the west coast of the US had caused a shortage of French fries. To deal with the situation, McDonald’s Japan had sold only small portions of the fries before it flew down up to 1,000 tonnes of potatoes.

