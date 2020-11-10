McDonald’s announces new plant-based protein called McPlant on its menu

What do you think about this new plant-based burger? (Source: YouTube/@McDonald's Corporation)

Like most other food joints, the much-celebrated McDonald’s, too, is looking to include plant-based food on its menu, so as to cater to its vegan client base. According to The Independent, the fast-food chain has announced that it will be introducing a new plant-based protein called ‘McPlant’. In fact, on November 9, it said it will test the meat-free menu item as a burger in some key markets in 2021.

In a blog post, the company wrote: “Last year… we tested our first plant-based burger in select restaurants in Canada. Based on what we learned and an encouraging response, we’re excited to give you a sneak preview of the McPlant – a delicious plant-based burger crafted for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s, and with the kind of craveable McDonald’s flavor our customers love.

“In fact, we think our culinary team nailed it. There are other plant-based burgers out there, but the McPlant delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich. It’s made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings.”

The post also mentioned that markets around the world can adopt the McPlant when they’re ready and that we can “expect some to test the burger next year”.

Here’s how people on social media reacted to the news:

McPlant? That’s what they came up with? Is this a draft? — Rocko (@rockomcneill) November 9, 2020

Awesome!! If big companies as McDonald’s selling vegan products its huge! Vegan is the future! Some dummies still drag their feet to make the changes but soon or later they will want to know about this Vegan MCDONALD’S BURGER CALLED McPLANT! Ha!! Love the name🌱🙏 — Bonnie (@bonnieboeke) November 9, 2020

